SLIDE SHOW: BGPD escorts funeral procession for MPO Dale Barbiea

Published 11:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/10
Bowling Green Police Department officers escort the body of Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea through town from Hardy & Son Funeral Home to his funeral service at Living Hope Baptist Church on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. Barbiea, who passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, served from January 2008 to June 14, 2025, as a BGPD Police Officer with distinction, a Patrol Officer, a K9 Officer and the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Bowling Green Police Department officers escorted the body of Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea through town from Hardy & Son Funeral Home to his funeral service at Living Hope Baptist Church on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. Barbiea, who passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, served from January 2008 to June 14, 2025, as a BGPD Police Officer with distinction, a Patrol Officer, a K9 Officer and the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article