SLIDE SHOW: BGPD escorts funeral procession for MPO Dale Barbiea

A large American flag flies from the ladder of a Bowling Green Fire Department firetruck as Bowling Green Police Department officers escort the body of Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea through town from Hardy & Son Funeral Home to his funeral service at Living Hope Baptist Church on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. Barbiea, who passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, served from January 2008 to June 14, 2025, as a BGPD Police Officer with distinction, a Patrol Officer, a K9 Officer and the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS