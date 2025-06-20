SLIDE SHOW: BGPD escorts funeral procession for MPO Dale Barbiea
Published 11:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025
Bowling Green Police Department officers escort the body of Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea through town from Hardy & Son Funeral Home to his funeral service at Living Hope Baptist Church on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. Barbiea, who passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, served from January 2008 to June 14, 2025, as a BGPD Police Officer with distinction, a Patrol Officer, a K9 Officer and the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A large American flag flies from the ladder of a Bowling Green Fire Department firetruck as Bowling Green Police Department officers escort the body of Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea through town from Hardy & Son Funeral Home to his funeral service at Living Hope Baptist Church on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. Barbiea, who passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, served from January 2008 to June 14, 2025, as a BGPD Police Officer with distinction, a Patrol Officer, a K9 Officer and the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department officers escort the body of Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea into Living Hope Baptist Church for his funeral service on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. Barbiea, who passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, served from January 2008 to June 14, 2025, as a BGPD Police Officer with distinction, a Patrol Officer, a K9 Officer and the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department officers salute Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea as his coffin is carried into Living Hope Baptist Church for his funeral service on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. Barbiea, who passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, served from January 2008 to June 14, 2025, as a BGPD Police Officer with distinction, a Patrol Officer, a K9 Officer and the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney greets family members and friends of Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea after BGPD officers escorted his body to Living Hope Baptist Church for his funeral service on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. Barbiea, who passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, served from January 2008 to June 14, 2025, as a BGPD Police Officer with distinction, a Patrol Officer, a K9 Officer and the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department officers escorted the body of Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea through town from Hardy & Son Funeral Home to his funeral service at Living Hope Baptist Church on Friday morning, June 20, 2025. Barbiea, who passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, served from January 2008 to June 14, 2025, as a BGPD Police Officer with distinction, a Patrol Officer, a K9 Officer and the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
