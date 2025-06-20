Church news Published 4:17 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

SPECIAL MUSIC

Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will have a gospel music gathering at 6 p.m. July 12 at McDonald’s just off Hwy. 231 in Beaver Dam.

A gospel singing will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Barber Way General Baptist Church with The Burden Family from Beaver Dam, The Turner Family from Bowling Green and The Givens Family from Bowling Green. A fellowship meal will be served after the singing. Joe Boyd is pastor.

The Jeff Sneed Trio will sing at 10 a.m. Sunday at Rough Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Scottsville; at 3 p.m. Sunday in Brownsville for the 200-year celebration; and at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 29 at First Baptist Church of Doniphan in Doniphan, Mo.