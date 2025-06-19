Hot Rods clinch playoff spot Published 2:07 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods were big winners without throwing a pitch on Wednesday.

Despite having Wednesday’s game against Hub City cancelled due to inclement weather, Bowling Green clinched the first half South Atlantic League South Division championship – and a playoff berth – by virtue of Greenville’s 6-1 loss to Greensboro.

Bowling Green (34-29) will now have a chance to repeat as South Atlantic champions with the playoff berth secure.

It is the 11th playoff berth for the Hot Rods since the franchise was established in 2009. Bowling Green has made the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The previous three appearances ended with league championships.

Bowling Green is scheduled to wrap up the first half when the series against Hub City continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. The series runs through Sunday.