SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods fall 3-1 to Spartanburgers
Published 10:17 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025
1/15
Swipe or click to see more
Hub City Spartanburgers centerfielder Dylan Dreiling (8) gets a hug from designated hitter Anthony Gutierrez (25) after he hit a home run in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) reaches for the ball as Hub City Spartanburgers centerfielder Dylan Dreiling (8) dives back to first in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Gary Gill Hill (17) pitches to Hub City Spartanburgers left fielder Keith Jones II (11) in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Ryan Spikes (16) catches a hit by Hub City Spartanburgers catcher Julian Brock (31) in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Tyler Herron (3) bats in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Tyler Herron (3) runs to first base in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Hunter Haas (14) hits a foul ball in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Mac Horvath (22) bats in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Mac Horvath (22) rounds second base on a single hit by right fielder Jhon Diaz (1) in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) bats in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Ryan Spikes (16) bats in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Jhon Diaz (1) slides into home base after being tagged out by Hub City Spartanburgers catcher Julian Brock (31) in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
13/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Gary Gill Hill (17) pitches to Hub City Spartanburgers first baseman Arturo Disla (23) in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
14/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) and second baseman Hunter Haas (14) both go for a ground ball hit by Hub City Spartanburgers centerfielder Dylan Dreiling (8) in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
15/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) reaches for the ball in an attempt to get Hub City Spartanburgers centerfielder Dylan Dreiling (8) out on first in the Hot Rods 3-1 loss to the Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Bowling Green Hot Rods fell 3-1 to the Hub City Spartanburgers at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace