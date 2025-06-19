Published 10:39 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Beverly S. Schultz, 67, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at the Hospice House. Beverly is a graduate of Warren Central High School and worked shortly at the Barren River Health Department. She also ran a booth at Flealand. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Dorothy Rose Schultz of Three Springs Road.

She is survived by a sister, Joyce (Kerry) Broce, a niece Stacy Broce and nephew Matt (Katy) Broce, several l cousins, 2 nephews, and long-time friend Ricky Lay. The family request in lieu of flowers donation can be made to First Baptist Church “Time is Now” Ministry.

There will be a Graveside Service on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 11:00am at Fariview Cemetery #1. J.C. Kirby and Son on Broadway has been entrusted with these arrangements.