Published 10:46 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea, Badge Number 211, passed peacefully at his residence.

Dale was a Bowling Green City Police Officer who served with distinction from January, 2008, to the morning of June 14th, 2025, after a battle with cancer. He served as a Patrol Officer, K9 Officer and was the longest tenured Crisis Negotiator. MPO Barbiea had a passion for helping individuals in crisis and was honored as the Kentucky CIT Officer of the Year for his work. Dale was a Louisville native and served as a police officer in Jackson, TN prior to joining the Bowling Green Police Department. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and represented the organization with dignity and pride. He was a rodeo cowboy that spoke about his bull riding days with great joy and proudly displayed his success through his championship belt buckles. He found peace in the great outdoors; loved to hunt; and had a true heart for animals—especially the love for his dogs.

It was with the work ethic and toughness of a cowboy that helped him serve our community and help his friends. If Dale knew a member of the BGPD needed help with anything from landscaping to moving furniture, he was there to make sure it was done. Dale was an uncle to all of the officers’ children and went out of his way to spoil them whenever he had a chance. Even in his last days, Dale made sure to check on the BGPD kids.

Dale’s kindness was not limited to the members of the BGPD as he regularly and quietly checked on elderly members of our community. He made sure that they were taken care of. Dale often delivered meals to community members who were struggling and repaired items around their homes to save them money.

Knowing Dale meant you had to smile. His stories will be missed along with his opinions of food. His passing will mean that his presence will leave a void but his memory will always live on and bring joy to future members of the BGPD.

Leaving to cherish his memory is his mother, Faye Gullett (Doyle); two brothers, Donald Barbiea (Suzanne) and David Barbiea, five nieces and nephews, Laura Barbiea, Trevor Barbiea, Donnie Barbiea, Jr, Jordan Barbiea and Ryan Barbiea, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Barbiea.

The funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m., Friday at Living Hope Church with a visitation from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The family will honor his wish to be cremated after the service. It is an honor for the staff of Hardy & Son Funeral Homes to be entrusted with these arrangements.

The family request in lieu of flowers donation can be made to Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, 2151 Michelson Dr /suite 180, Irvine, CA 92612