'28 Years Later' an uneven, but effective sequel

When “28 Days Later” was released in 2002, it was a genre bending zombie thriller that saw two emerging talents – director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland – hitting their stride creatively.

The duo stepped aside for the sequel “28 Weeks Later,” but are back again in “28 Years Later.” Their return doesn’t provide the fireworks one might expect – but it’s still a solid entry that is at its best when it keeps it simple.

Boyle and Garland still clearly know their way around the material, but they also are stronger creatively when the film opts to focus more on the human element and less on the zombies.

“Years” begins with the initial outbreak of the rage virus and a young boy escaping just as his town is overtaken by the fleet footed zombies.

Flash forward to present day, and the virus has been contained to a small area of the United Kingdom – with one group living on an island that protects them from the zombies outside their community.

Spike (newcomer Alfie Williams) is a 12–year–old boy who is about to go on a rite of passage with his father Jamie (Aaron Taylor–Johnson), who take him out of the fortified island to learn how to become a hunter like him.

While away, Spike encounters the deadly zombies that are everywhere and also discovers that a former doctor (Ralph Fiennes) is living in seclusion.

When he returns home Spike hatches a plan to find the doctor, who he suspects can help heal his ailing mother Isla (Jodie Comer). She’s battling an undisclosed illness that only seems to be getting worse by the day.

“28 Years Later” is perhaps at its best in the quiet moments, when we really get to experience the relationship between Spike and his parents. Williams makes a strong impression in his first major role, while Taylor–Johnson and Comer are both quite good in their respective roles.

Of course this is a zombie movie, so between these human moments are some sequences that can be a little more uneven than you would expect from the talent involved. Garland’s screenplay is fine, almost a coming of age film with zombies, but Boyle’s direction is sometimes a bit of a distraction.

There are a few interesting sequences (with most of the film shot on iPhones), but there are also moments when Boyle tries to do too much visually and it lessens the emotional effect of the film.

The pacing also starts to wain in the final act, but fortunately Fiennes arrives to give the picture the jolt that it needs. His character is so interesting I really wished we had gotten to see more of him.

Fans might be frustrated by the end however, with “28 Years Later” concluding on a cliff hanger (the next film in the series is already in production). The final scene does set the stage for a potentially interesting direction however, and it should leave the audience anticipating what is next.

As for what’s in front of them in the moment, “28 Years Later” has enough to satisfy, but fans looking for something a little more visionary might come away slightly disappointed.

If You Go

“28 Years Later”

Starring: Jodie Comer, Aaron-Taylor Johnson

Directed by: Danny Boyle

Rating: R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, graphic nudity, language and brief sexuality

Playing at: Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12, Regal Greenwood Mall Stadium 10, Highland Cinemas (Glasgow)

Grade: B-