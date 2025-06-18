Espinola claims division win in BGT event at Franklin Country Club Published 11:18 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Bowling Green’s Elsie Espinola claimed a six-stroke victory in the girls’ 15-18 age division in Tuesday’s Bluegrass Golf Tour event held at Franklin Country Club.

Espinola carded a 12-over par 83 to win her division. Scottsville’s Ella Anderson and Franklin’s Chloe Chaney tied for runner-up honors after each shot an 89. Franklin’s Kaylee Gehret was fifth and Abbey Cook finished sixth.

Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris won the boys’ 12-14 division with an even-par 71. Bowling Green’s Paxton Fuqua (84) was second, Bowling Green’s Nicholas Morris and Scottsville’s Simon Stamper tied for third, Bowling Green’s John Miller Wade finished fifth and Glasgow’s Wyatt Morgan was sixth.

Rockfield’s Knox Potter won the boys’ 10 & under (9-hole) division with a 5-over 41, with Bowling Green’s Carver Perry taking second and Ollie Donnelly finishing third.

Ally Jean Stephens of Bowling Green won the girls’ 12 & under (9-hole) division with a 6-over 42. Bowling Green’s Caroline Fuqua took runner-up honors.

Franklin’s Dylan Fiveash finished second in the boys’ 15-18 division with a 4-over 75, one shot back of Lexington’s Anderson Lang. Bowling Green’s Eli Wade tied for third with a 77, and Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown and Ryan Loiars tied for fifth after both carded a 78.

Rounding out the top 10 were Franklin’s Brayden Roberts (seventh), Franklin’s Hunder Speed (tied for eighth), Bowling Green’s Max Smith (tied for eighth) and Bowling Green’s Luke Richey (tied for eighth).

Bowling Green’s Ellie Morgan finished second in the girls’ 14 & under division with a 5-over 76, two shots behind winner Makena Myatt of Corbin. Oakland’s Mia Meador finished fifth.

NB3 Local Qualifier

Bowling Green’s Eli Wade tied for first place in the boys’ 15-18 division in the BGT’s NB3 Local Qualifier No. 2 held over two days at Crosswinds Golf Course on Monday and Franklin Country Club on Tuesday.

Wade posted a two-day total of 8-over 151 to share medalist honors with Lexington’s Ashton Gordon. Franklin’s Dylan Fiveash and Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown tied for fourth after each shot 154. Franklin’s Brayden Roberts finished eighth, Bowling Green’s Max Smith and Woodburn’s Carson Smith tied for ninth, Bowling Green’s Luke Richey and Morgantown’s Cooper Embry tied for 11th and Franklin’s Hunter Speed was 13th.

Bowling Green’s Elsie Espinola won the girls’ 15-18 division with a two-day 20-over 127, good for a three-stroke win over runner-up Ella Anderson of Scottsville. Three Franklin golfers rounded out the top five in Chloe Chaney, Kaylee Gehret and Abbey Cook.

Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris won the boys’ 12-14 division by 19 strokes with a 2-over 109. BG’s Paxton Fuqua took runner-up honors, followed by Scottsville’s Simon Stamper, Bowling Green’s Nicholas Morris and John Miller Wade, and Glasgow’s Wyatt Morgan.

Ellie Morgan of Bowling Green tied with Corbin’s Makena Myatt for first place in the girls’ 14 & under division after both shot 7-over 113.

Bowling Green’s Annalise Morris won the girls’ 10-11 division with a 142.