Tops pick up commitment from JUCO kick returner Boyd Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Western Kentucky’s football program added to its special teams unit this week.

The Hilltoppers picked up a commitment from junior-college running back Adrion Boyd, who served as the primary kickoff returner for Mt. San Antonio College (California) last season.

Boyd earned Southern California Football Association first-team honors as a kick returner in 2024 after totaling 16 returns for a whopping 697 yards (43.6 yards per return) as a sophomore.

Email newsletter signup

A native of Fontana, California, Boyd helped Mt. SAC to a 12-1 record last season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder added 31 carries for 144 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and had two receptions for 27 yards in nine games.

The Hilltoppers also continued add to their Class of 2016 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from defensive back Taron Essex on Wednesday.

Essex, who announced his commitment on social media, is a 6-4, 190-pound Atlanta native who will enter his senior season at Southwest DeKalb High School. Essex held offers from 19 schools, according to the recruiting website 247Sports.com, including fellow Conference USA member Middle Tennessee along with Wake Forest, Memphis, Appalachian State, South Florida and East Carolina.

The Tops landed two offensive lineman for the 2026 Class on Monday.

Tyrell Scott, a 6-4, 300-pound lineman from Cincinnati, announced his commitment on social media. Scott, who will be entering his senior season at Elder High School in Cincinnati, held six offers according to 247Sports.com including Navy, Ball State and Kent State.

Jordan Curll, a 6-4, 300-pound lineman from Franklin, Tennessee, also announced his commitment to WKU via social media. Curll, who will be entering his senior season at Fred J. Page High School in Franklin, held six offers according to 247Sports.com.

Class of 2026 commitments

Jordan Curll | OL | 6-4 | 300 | Fred J. Page HS | Franklin, Tenn.

CeeJay Embry | DL | 6-2 | 280 | Pahokee HS | Pahokee, Fla.

Taron Essex | DB | 6-4 | 190 | Southwest DeKalb HS | Atlanta, Ga.

Bryce Fulda | DE | 6-4 | 243 | Cardinal Mooney HS | Sarasota, Fla.

Asa Holbert | OT | 6-7 | 315 | Cherokee County HS | Centre, Ala.

Le’Kamren Meadows | RB | 6-0 | 210 | Moody HS | Moody, Ala.

Cam O’Hara | QB | 6-2 | 190 | Cooper HS | Union, Ky.

Elijah Peake | DL | 6-1 | 290 | Wetumpka HS | Wetumpka, Ala.

Damyon Pearson | CB | 5-10 | 160 | Brookwood HS | Snellville, Ga.

Tyrell Scott | OL | 6-4 | 3000 | Elder HS | Cincinnati, Ohio

Henry Smith | DE | 6-4 | 245 | Moody HS | Moody, Ala.

Jonathan Stafford Jr. | WR | 5-10 | 170 | Grayson HS | Loganville, Ga.

Isaac Tanis | DE | 6-3 | 240 | American Heritage HS | Fort Lauderdale, Fla.