Tops land commitment from EKU transfer pitcher Lawson Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Western Kentucky’s baseball program picked up a commitment from right-handed pitcher Nathan Lawson on Tuesday.

Lawson, who pitched three seasons for in-state rival Eastern Kentucky, brings plenty of experience after logging 55 career appearances (22 starts) and 164 2/3 innings for the Colonels.

A Russell Springs native who prepped at Russell County High School, the 6-1, 210-pound Lawson pitched against WKU as a freshman in 2023 and earned the win after allowing just one earned run over five innings of work.

This past season, Lawson saw action in 22 games and made three starts. He went 1-2 with a 6.33 ERA across 58 1/3 innings with 55 strikeouts. In his first start of the season on March 4, Lawson held No. 23 Kentucky to one run on two hits in three innings. Lawson was a College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District selection this past season.

Also Tuesday, WKU reliever Lucas Hartman re-entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Hartman, a senior right-hander from Bradenton, Florida, was a All-CUSA first-team selection this past season. He made 22 appearances with one start on the mound, posting 5-1 record and three saves with a 2.70 ERA. Hartman tallied 62 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .180 batting average.

On Monday, WKU freshman right-hander Taylor Penn entered the transfer portal. The Versailles native, who played at Woodford County High School, pitched in 14 games (four starts) as a true freshman with a 3.48 ERA. Penn, who was 3-1 for the Tops, struck out 25 batters and walks just five in 31 innings.

Fellow WKU reliever Lucas Litteral also entered the transfer portal Monday. Litteral, a Paintsville native who spent two seasons with the Hilltoppers after transferring from Rend Lake College, appeared in 14 games (one start) for WKU this past season. He posted an 0-1 record with a 7.36 ERA and two saves, tallying 29 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Hartman, Penn and Litteral join 2025 WKU teammates Joey Baran, Drew Barragan, Henry Brown, Kyle Hvidsten, Milller Green, Cal Higgins, Evan Jones, Luke Leverton, Thomas Marsala, Tephen Montgomery, Caleb Niehaus, Dylan O’Connell, Aaron Robinson, Elliott Rossell, Joe Siervo, Hunter Small, Carlos Vasquez and Luke Wright currently in the portal.

The Tops lost CUSA Pitcher of the Year Drew Whalen, a sophomore this season, as a transfer to Auburn along with starting pitcher Jack Bennett (Kentucky), relievers Patrick Morris (Arizona) and Evan Jones (Central Florida) and outfielders Ethan Lizama (South Carolina) and Wideman to Clemson.