Allen murder suspect returns to court Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

SCOTTSVILLE – The attorney for a man accused in a deadly Allen County shooting informed the judge presiding over the case Tuesday that she has received all evidence from the prosecution.

Preparations are ramping up for a Nov. 17 trial scheduled in Allen Circuit Court for Glen Snook, 69, of Adolphus.

Snook is accused of fatally shooting Johnny “J.L.” Crawford, 31, of Bethpage, Tennessee, on March 11, 2024 in Allen County.

Snook has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At a pretrial conference on Tuesday, Snook’s attorney, Kayla Fugate of the Department of Public Advocacy, informed Allen Circuit Judge Mark Thurmond that she has received all the discovery evidence she had requested from the Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Fugate had previously filed a motion to compel the prosecution to turn over law enforcement reports regarding Crawford’s truck, which Snook is accused of setting on fire, as well as Kentucky State Police documents related to Crawford’s autopsy and recorded interviews of Snook and four other people.

Some other items of evidence Fugate had requested in the written motion were turned over to her ahead of a previous court hearing, and Allen County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney McGavinn Brown filed a notice on Monday that he has responded to all outstanding requests for evidence.

Thurmond set another pretrial conference for Aug. 19.

Crawford was initially reported to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office as a missing person by his mother, who said she had not been in contact with her son for several days.

When Crawford’s parents went to his last known residence on McDonald Road, they found a boot belonging to him near a burn pit in the backyard.

After authorities found Crawford’s body in the burn pit, the Kentucky State Police took over the investigation.

According to court records, KSP detectives learned that Snook had threatened on multiple occasions to kill Crawford.

“A witness also advised that they had observed video surveillance from this residence showing (Snook) moving a large red trash can and that after they inspected it, they observed what appeared to be large amounts of blood inside the trash can,” Snook’s arrest citation said.

Detectives viewed video footage that reportedly linked Snook to the burn pit, and then obtained a search warrant for Snook’s home on Blankenship Road.

Snook was taken into custody after police found him hiding in his residence, his citation said, and he was interviewed at the Scottsville Police Department.

“When asked why he believed he was there, Snook stated, ‘because I killed that man,’ ” Snook’s arrest citation said.

Snook claimed to have gotten into a verbal altercation with Crawford at the McDonald Road property, fired two warning shots over Crawford’s head and another three shots as Crawford neared and then crossed a fence.

Snook alleged that Crawford brandished a switchblade knife during the confrontation and threatened him with it.