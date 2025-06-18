SLIDE SHOW: Prayer vigil held for local teen detained by ICE

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, pray for Manuel-Andres during the vigil at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

A community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, was held at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.

