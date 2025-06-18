SLIDE SHOW: Prayer vigil held for local teen detained by ICE

5/15 Swipe or click to see more

Bowling Green City Commissioner Carlos Bailey pins a purple and gold ribbon to his collar to honor Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, during a community prayer vigil in his honor at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS