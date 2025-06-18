SLIDE SHOW: Prayer vigil held for local teen detained by ICE
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
1/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, pray for Manuel-Andres during the vigil at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/15
Swipe or click to see more
Rev. Dr. Steven J. Pankey of Christ Episcopal Church delivers a sermon during a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, at the church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, light candles in his honor during the vigil at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, light candles in his honor during the vigil at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green City Commissioner Carlos Bailey pins a purple and gold ribbon to his collar to honor Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, during a community prayer vigil in his honor at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres during the vigil at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres during the vigil at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/15
Swipe or click to see more
Deacon Zachary Brandt speaks about the character of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, during a community prayer vigil in his honor at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/15
Swipe or click to see more
Carla Lafontaine and Emily Lindsey perform a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” beside a "Love One Another" stained glass window during a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, recite a prayer for those in immigration detention at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown joins other attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, in reciting a prayer for those in immigration detention at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, light candles in his honor during the vigil at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
13/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres during the vigil at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
14/15
Swipe or click to see more
Rev. Kellie Mysinger of Christ Episcopal Church leads the congregation in a litany for immigrants and refugees during a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, at the church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
15/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of a community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, sing “Amazing Grace” during the vigil at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A community prayer vigil for Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, was held at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday evening, June 17, 2025. The vigil, which included calls to prayer, the lighting of candles and an opportunity for attendees to write letters of encouragement to Manuel-Andres, will be held again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace