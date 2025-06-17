Santana’s walk-off grand slam propels Hot Rods past Hub City Published 10:54 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Adrian Santana’s walk-off grand slam lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 7-3 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers in South Atlantic League on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Ryan Spikes kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run off Hub City starting pitcher Leandro Lopez, putting the Hot Rods (34-29) ahead 1-0.

The Spartanburgers (30-34) countered with one in the top of the fourth. Keith Jones II doubled and scored on an Anthony Gutierrez RBI double off Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards, evening the score at 1-1.

Email newsletter signup

The Hot Rods pulled ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Santana walked and Aidan Smith reached second on an error from Hub City shortstop Luis Marquez. Santana scored an Émilien Pitre sacrifice fly off Lopez and Smith scored on a balk from reliever Joey Danielson, extending Bowling Green’s lead to 3-1.

Hub City responded with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh off reliever Drew Dowd. Casey Cook reached on a leadoff walk and Julian Brock smashed a two-run home run to tie the game at 3-3.

The Hot Rods captured the win in the bottom of the ninth. Spikes reached on a leadoff single and moved to third on a Raudelis Martinez double. Carlos Colmenarez walked, setting up Santana’s late-game heroics. The switch-hitter crushed a grand slam out to right field off reliever Wilian Bormie, propelling Bowling Green to a 7-3 victory.

Bowling Green’s Adam Boucher earned the win (2-0), hurling a scoreless inning while striking out two batters. Seth Clark (0-4) was given the loss, allowing three runs on four hits across one inning.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the second of a six-game set Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. The Hot Rods will send out right-hander Gary Gill Hill (2-4, 4.87) to face Hub City lefty Josh Trentadue (1-1, 1.18).