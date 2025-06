Published 11:31 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Ronald Lewis, 72, passed away June 13, 2025. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 19, 2025 and from 9-11 a.m. Friday, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. A full obituary may be seen at jckirbyandson.com