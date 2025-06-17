Glenna Evelyn Boyles (Davenport)

Published 11:34 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Glenna Evelyn Davenport Boyles, born March 1st, 1925 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at the age of 100 years, 3 months and 11 days.

Glenna is the last of the 14 children of Lewis Alphus Davenport and Rose Etta Dangerfield Davenport. Glenna was the youngest girl and 3rd youngest of all the Davenport siblings.

Glenna is part of what is known as the ‘Greatest Generation.’ She grew up on the family farm in Rockfield, KY and worked alongside her parents, brothers and sisters to help provide food for the table and make ends meet.

After graduation from South Warren High School in 1943, she had a desire to go to Hawaii and work there, but was discouraged by her parents in doing so because of what happened at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. With a desire to serve, she ended up going to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio where she was our family’s own ‘Rosie the Riveter!’ Her job was to repair and replace airplane governors that had been damaged in battle so, they could be returned to action.

Glenna worked several other jobs, eventually ending up working for Southern Bell (which later became known as South Central Bell). She started as an operator and worked her way up to Service Advisor ~ training customers (usually corporations or businesses with lots of phones) on how to use their new equipment. She did this until she retired in August of 1985. (She often joked many years later that she was retired and drew a pension longer than she worked!)

Always one to help out, she helped a couple of her sisters & their families in their gardens each year. Glenna did a LOT of canning and freezing of vegetables, etc. She also was very active at her church at the time, helping with teaching a preschool Sunday School class, singing in the choir and assisting any time there was a potluck or church-wide meal.

Glenna also helped care for numerous family members when they were ill ~ often times staying weeks at a time and not only caring for her loved ones but also cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, etc.

Glenna and Earl had one son, Douglas Allen, born in October, 1959. After their divorce in 1960, Glenna never remarried, but worked hard as a single mom and a great Christian influence for Doug.

In the 1990’s she became ‘Granny’ to Laurabeth and Andrew. She kept her grandkids while their parents worked and loved them SO much!! (And they loved their Granny too!) Laurabeth fell in love with Sam and was married. Andrew fell in love with Maddie and they were married. ‘Granny’s’ family continued to grow! She commented several times that she was glad to live long enough to welcome her great-grands into the world, Amelia and Ada!

Glenna’s final years were spent living at Arcadia Senior Living after a couple of falls and being unable to live by herself any longer. She loved the staff and people there and was the ‘unofficial’ Bingo ‘queen!’

Special thanks to ALL of her caregivers over the last several weeks including everyone at Arcadia Senior Living, the Hospice House and Cal Turner Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lewis and Rose Davenport. Brothers and sisters: Simon; Ruby; William (‘Bill’); Coleman; Aubrey; Edith; Garland (‘John’); Nelson; Ellen; Anna; Russell; Harvey and Hugh.

Glenna is survived by her son Doug (Margann); granddaughter, Laurabeth Vessels (Sam) and grandson, Andrew (Maddie). Two great-granddaughters, Amelia and Ada (and two more on the way!) and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her Church family at One Song Church.

The family has entrusted J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with arrangements.

‘Miss’ Glenna’s service will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 11:00am with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.

Visitation will begin Friday, June 20, 2025, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and again on Saturday from 9:00am until time of service at 11:00am.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations be made to One Song Church, 1333 Magnolia St., Bowling Green, KY 42104 or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.