BG’s McElroy ties for first in GO Junior Golf Series event Published 10:06 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Bowling Green’s MacCauley McElroy tied for first-place honors in a GO Junior Golf Series event Friday at Madisonville Country Club.

McElroy carded a 49 to tie with Clarkson’s Brinley Cox and Hopkinsville’s Ella Perry for first in the girls’ 11-12 (9-hole) division.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, Morgantown’s Hudson Cobb finished third with a 52.

Woodburn’s Carson Smith shot a 42 to finish ninth in the boys’ 16-18 division.