Hilltoppers pick up trio of commits for 2026 class Published 2:20 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Western Kentucky’s football program continued to add to the Class of 2026 recruiting class over the weekend.

The Hilltoppers picked up commitments from a trio of rising high school seniors – defensive lineman Elijah Peake, wide receiver Jonathan Stafford Jr. and cornerback Damyon Pearson.

Peake, a 6-foot-1, 290-pounder from Wetumpka, Alabama, announced his commitment Sunday. Peake held offers from nine schools including Charlotte, East Carolina, Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State, according to the recruiting website 247Sports.com.

Stafford, a 5-10, 170-pounder from Loganville, Georgia, announced his commitment on socia media on Saturday. Stafford held offers from 24 schools including Vanderbilt, South Florida, Memphis, Marshall and Liberty, according to 247Sports.

Pearson, a 5-10, 160-pounder from Snellville, Georgia, also announced his commitment on social media Saturday. Pearson held offers from 19 programs including Indiana, UConn, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Liberty.

Class of 2026 commitments

CeeJay Embry | DL | 6-2 | 280 | Pahokee HS | Pahokee, Fla.

Bryce Fulda | DE | 6-4 | 243 | Cardinal Mooney HS | Sarasota, Fla.

Asa Holbert | OT | 6-7 | 315 | Cherokee County HS | Centre, Ala.

Le’Kamren Meadows | RB | 6-0 | 210 | Moody HS | Moody, Ala.

Cam O’Hara | QB | 6-2 | 190 | Cooper HS | Union, Ky.

Elijah Peake | DL | 6-1 | 290 | Wetumpka HS | Wetumpka, Ala.

Damyon Pearson | CB | 5-10 | 160 | Brookwood HS | Snellville, Ga.

Henry Smith | DE | 6-4 | 245 | Moody HS | Moody, Ala.

Jonathan Stafford Jr. | WR | 5-10 | 170 | Grayson HS | Loganville, Ga.

Isaac Tanis | DE | 6-3 | 240 | American Heritage HS | Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

EX-TOPS BRITTON, BROOKS WIN UFL TITLE

A pair former WKU offensive linemen helped the DC Defenders win the UFL Championship on Saturday.

Gunnar Britton, who started at career with Tops and transferred to Auburn, and Mason Brooks, who also began career at WKU before transferring to Ole Miss, were on the roster for the Defenders in Saturday’s 58-34 win against the Michigan Panthers.

Britton started at right tackle for the Defenders in the record-setting win, replacing Brooks who suffered a season-ending injury in the last regular-season game.

The Defenders set league single-game records for points (58) and total yards (580) in the win.

Britton, a native of Conway, South Carolina, spent four seasons at WKU (2019-22).

Brooks, from Cedar Park, Texas, also played four seasons for the Hilltoppers (2018-21).