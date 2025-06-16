Tops’ Wideman garners first-team All-America honors Published 3:22 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Western Kentucky outfielder Ryan Wideman was named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America First Team, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced last week.

Wideman is the second Hilltopper to be selected to the ABCA All-America First Team, joining Jake Sanford (2019) and is the 11th Hilltopper to reach ABCA All-America status.

This is Wideman’s second First Team All-American nod and third All-American recognition since the end of the 2025 campaign. Last week, NCBWA named him a First Team All-American while Perfect Game USA selected him as a Third Team All-American.

The Marietta, Georgia, native was tabbed as the Conference USA Player and Newcomer of the Year following an outstanding season on the diamond, slashing .398 / .466 / .652 with 97 hits, 10 home runs, six triples, 20 doubles, 68 RBIs, 71 runs scored and 45 stolen bases. His 45 stolen bases are the most in a season in program history while his 97 hits rank third in a season in program history.

The junior finished the season leading CUSA in batting average (.398), hits (97), triples (6), total bases (159) and stolen bases (45). He ranked top five in the league in 12 offensive categories.

The star outfielder was recognized on the All-CUSA First Team and was one of four Hilltoppers selected to the CUSA All-Tournament Team following WKU’s first CUSA title run.

Midway through the season, he was named a Perfect Game USA First Team All-American, a D1Baseball Second Team All-American and he was selected the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List. He also earned CUSA Player of the Week on March 17 after an absurd four-game stretch. He went 11-for-21 (.524) at the plate with a grand slam, five doubles, two triples, 11 RBIs, six runs scored and two stolen bases. He started the week on fire as he hit for the first recorded cycle in program history against Southern Illinois. He finished the night 4-for-6 with a grand slam, a double, a triple, a stolen base and a single-game program record nine RBIs.

After the season, Wideman entered the NCAA transfer portal and has committed to Clemson.

Wideman is set to compete in the 2025 MLB Draft Scouting Combine starting tomorrow, June 17-21, at Chase Field in Phoenix with coverage on MLB Network. The 2025 MLB Draft is set to begin on July 13.

All-Time WKU Baseball ABCA All-Americans

Ralph Antone, C (1983)

Rob Tomberlin, INF (1985)

Bill Weyers, INF (1993)

Ryan Bicondoa, P (2002)

Matt Gunning, OF (2004)

Wade Gaynor, INF (2009)

Matt Rice, C (2010)

Matt Ridings, P (2010)

Danny Hudzina, INF (2016)

Jake Sanford, OF (2019)

Ryan Wideman, OF (2025)

NAPOLEON HEADS TO ILLINOIS

Former WKU pitching coach Dillon Napoleon has been hired by Illinois in the same role, the school announced Friday.

Napoleon, a native of Wilmette, Illinois, was recently named the 2025 Conference USA Assistant Coach of the Year and led one of the top pitching staffs in CUSA over the past three seasons, with the Hilltoppers ranking near the top of every major category.

WKU posted a 3.50 ERA in 2025, which not only led C-USA by more than a run but was the also the fourth-lowest mark in the entire country. The Hilltoppers also recorded 513 strikeouts during the campaign, the most in a single season in program history, breaking the previous record of 490, which was set in 2024 under Napoleon’s tutelage. Since 2023, WKU’s 55 saves are the most in the conference during that span and they boasted a top three ERA in each season.

Napoleon has had four pitchers selected in the MLB draft and one sign a free agent contract out of WKU. In 2023, right-hander CJ Weins was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox, while lefty Cam Tullar signed with the Los Angeles Angels. Three pitchers were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft beginning with Jacob Bimbi going in the 11th round to the Pittsburgh Pirates, followed by Mason Burns heading to the St. Louis Cardinals in the 14th round and Grant Burleson getting selected in the 18th round by the Houston Astros.

“I’m honored to join the University of Illinois baseball program and to work under the leadership of coach Hartleb,” Napoleon said in a news release. “The opportunity to contribute to such a respected program and be part of an outstanding, well-established coaching staff is truly exciting. My family and I are thrilled to become part of the Fighting Illini community. I look forward to helping develop a pitching staff that competes at the highest level, with toughness, discipline and a relentless drive to win on and off the field.”

PORTAL NEWS

Another Hilltopper announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

Right-handed pitcher Max Winders, who just completed his freshman season at WKU, made the announcement on social media. Winders, a native of Carmel, Indiana, appeared in one game for the Tops, tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings against Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 25.

Winders joins 2025 WKU teammates Joey Baran, Drew Barragan, Milller Green, Cal Higgins, Luke Leverton, Caleb Marmo, Thomas Marsala, Dylan O’Connell, Aaron Robinson, Elliott Rossell, Joe Siervo, Hunter Small, Carlos Vasquez and Luke Wright currently in the portal.

The Tops lost CUSA Pitcher of the Year Drew Whalen, a sophomore this season, as a transfer to Auburn along with starting pitcher Jack Bennett (Kentucky), relievers Patrick Morris (Arizona) and Evan Jones (Central Florida) and outfielders Ethan Lizama (South Carolina) and Wideman to Clemson.

Swingman Dawson Hall, a right-hander, and reliever Lucas Hartman withdrew from the portal and elected to return to WKU.

DARRELL-HICKS CLAIMED BY PIRATES

Former South Warren High School and WKU pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks has changed MLB organizations after being claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Darrell-Hicks, who made his MLB debut this season for the Los Angeles Angels on April 11, pitched in six games for the Angels and posted a 9.39 ERA spanning 7 2/3 innings over six appearances. The 27-year-old right-hander tallied six strikeouts at the MLB level and earned his first big-league win against the San Francisco Giants after tossing 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief on April 20.

Darrell-Hicks, who pitched four seasons at WKU (2017-18, 2020-21) before wrapping up his college career at Jacksonville, signed with the Angels as an undrafted free agent and worked his way up to the parent club this season.

The Pirates claimed Darrell-Hicks, who was designated for assignment by Los Angeles, on Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis. Darrell-Hicks is currently on Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster.