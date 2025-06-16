Published 9:00 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Shirley Butler Riley, 82, of Center, a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and proudly known as Grandmommy, a title she cherished deeply, passed away Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was born on June 19, 1942, in Green County Kentucky, to the late Shirley Butler Lawson and the late Mary Ellen Slinker Lawson. Shirley’s life was marked by her commitment to excellence and a profound love for those around her.

Shirley’s academic journey began with distinguished recognition as the Co-Valedictorian of the Bowling Green High Class of 1960. After raising her family with unwavering love and devotion, she went on to pursue her higher education at Abilene Christian University in Texas, where she earned both her Bachelor’s degree in Arts and her Master’s degree in English Literature, graduating with honors of Summa Cum Laude in both fields. In addition to her academic achievements, she became a Certified Public Accountant, showcasing her dedication to professional growth. Her strength, determination, and passion inspired all who knew her.

Professionally, Shirley made significant contributions in her roles, notably serving as the first woman Comptroller at Abilene Christian University before embarking on a successful career as a Sales Manager for Oracle, from which she retired at the age of 72. Her career was characterized by her commitment to her work and the relationships she built along the way.

To know Shirley was to love her; she had a warm and engaging personality that drew people to her. She treasured spending time with her family and friends, creating lasting memories filled with joy and laughter.

Shirley is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Leo O. Riley; her sons, Leo Riley Jr., and John Hull Riley (Lou Ann); daughter, Autumn Ellen Redwine (Monty); her grandchildren, Rebekah Button (Brock), Rachel Martin (Michael), John David Riley (Jenny), Kacy Redwine (Chelsea), Lacy Harvey (Sean), and bonus grandchild Marissa Northrup (Caleb); along with twelve great-grandchildren whom she adored; Alexis, Bryce, Emma Kate, Owen, Jackson, Lindley, Patrick, Sadie, Kyler, Kieran, Liam, and Ace. She also leaves behind her special cousin Tabitha Huffman, as well as several nieces and nephews who will remember her fondly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Shannon Hancock.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to her devoted caregivers, Angelina and Miriam, who became more than caregivers, they became family. Their gentle care, loving presence, and shared laughter brought joy and comfort to Shirley each day.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 17th, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 18th, at the Hiseville Cemetery. There will be a reception to follow the service at Willow Oaks Golf Club in Glasgow.

Shirley Butler Riley, “Grandmommy” will be profoundly missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched. Her legacy of love, laughter, and commitment to family will continue to inspire those left behind.