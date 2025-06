Published 9:06 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Gara Nell Lee Harp, age 78, passed away at Skyline Medical Center on June 12, 2025. Services will be held on Wednesday the 18th at 11:00. There will be visitation from 3:00 to 8:00 on Tuesday, and from 9:00 until time of service, all at the J. C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, burial will take place in Bowling Green Gardens.