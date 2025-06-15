South Warren, Warren East receive multiple all-state honors Published 10:19 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

The South Warren and Warren East softball teams were well represented in the Kentucky Coaches’ Association All-State honors with both coaching staffs receiving honors in their respective classes and South Warren junior Layla Ogden earning player of the year honors in Class 3A.

Warren East coach Jennifer Brooks and her staff were named the 2A coaching staff of the year, with Kelly Reynolds and her staff named the 3A coaching staff of the year.

Ogden — who tied the KHSAA single-season record for homers with 24 — earned the Class 3A player of the year, one of three first team all-state honors for South Warren. McLaine Hudson, recently named the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, joined Ogden on the first team. She enters her senior season looking to extend the KHSAA career hit record she broke during the postseason.

Sophomore pitcher Courtney Norwood also received first state honors in 3A. South Warren’s Kinleigh Russell earned a second team all-state selection in Class 3A.

Greenwood had a pair of all-state honors in 3A with pitcher Abigail Byrd named to the second team and outfielder Cali Huff a third team selection.

Warren East’s Lydia Jones was one of three Lady Raiders to earn all-state honors with the senior shortstop a first team selection. Addison Lee was a second team selection with Jordan Brooks named to the third team.

Allen County-Scottsville had three third team selections in 2A — Payton Hopkins, Jacie Rice and Ally Anderson.

Harrison County’s Isabella Persinger was named the 2A player of the year. Addison Tramble from Livingston Central was named the Class A player of the year with Livingston Central named the Class A coaching staff of the year.

Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond was named Miss Softball.