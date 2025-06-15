Hot Rods drop series finale with 4-1 loss to Dash Published 4:55 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

Adrian Santana extended his on-base streak to 18 games, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ offense was quiet in a 4-1 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday in South Atlantic League action at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Dash (24-39) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning against Hot Rods starting pitcher Marcus Johnson. With two outs, Matt Hogan singled and stole second base. Samuel Zavala singled, scoring Hogan, making it a 1-0 Dash lead.

Winston-Salem added on in the bottom of the third against Johnson. Cole McConnell and Arxy Hernandez started off the inning with singles, and Luis Pineda drove in McConnell with another base hit, making it a 2-0 game.

Bowling Green (33-29) scored the next run of the game in the top of the sixth inning against Winston-Salem reliever Phil Fox. Carlos Colmenarez led off with a triple and Adrian Santana brought him in on a sacrifice fly to center, bringing the score to 2-1.

The Dash plated two more runs between the seventh and eighth innings against the Hot Rods bullpen. In the seventh, Braden Montgomery laced a two-out single to center, moved up to second on a McConnell walk and scored on a base hit from Hernandez, making it a 3-1 game.

Alec Makarevich hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth for the final run of the game.

Winston-Salem’s Jake Bockenstedt (3-5) tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out one batter in his third win of the season. Johnson (3-5) surrendered two runs on nine hits, walking one and striking out two over three innings in the loss.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day Monday and return home to start a six-game series against the Hub City Spartanburgers at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.