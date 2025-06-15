Negotiations to begin in BG murder case after suspect found competent Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

With a judge’s recent ruling that a Bowling Green man charged in the death of his partner is competent to stand trial, attorneys on both sides are now set to begin plea negotiations.

Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines entered an order Thursday scheduling a mediation in the case of Larry Sutton, 66, who is charged with murder in the death of 50-year-old Stephanie Jackson, who was found stabbed to death Nov. 28, 2022, in their home on Bellevue Avenue.

The mediation is set for Aug. 28 and will be presided over by retired Judge Steve Wilson.

Attorneys held off on starting efforts to settle the case ahead of a potential trial until questions about Sutton’s competence could be answered.

A competency hearing was held June 6 in Warren Circuit Court in which Dr. Timothy Allen, a forensic psychiatrist with the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Facility, recommended that Sutton be found competent.

Allen testified that he evaluated Sutton over a three-week period late last year and concluded that Sutton did not appear to have an intellectual disability that would prevent him from understanding and appreciating the nature of the criminal case against him or from assisting in his own defense.

Hines ruled that Sutton was competent, and scheduled a pretrial conference for Sept. 15.

Sutton has been in custody since his arrest on Nov. 28, 2022.

According to court records, Sutton walked into the lobby of Bowling Green Police Department that morning with blood on his clothing and reported that he got into a fight with his girlfriend and needed to see an officer.

Sutton had a cut on his finger at the time, and was treated at The Medical Center.

While at the hospital, Sutton alleged that Jackson had been cheating on him and that she attempted to stab him with a knife, which he then grabbed.

Police went to Sutton’s Bellevue Avenue residence, finding blood around the entrance.

A person at the residence allowed BGPD inside, and police noticed a large amount of blood coming from underneath one of the bedroom doors, according to an affidavit sworn by BGPD Detective Alex Wright in support of a search warrant.

A BGPD officer forced open the bedroom door, which struck Jackson, who was found on the floor and later pronounced dead at the home.

At a 2022 preliminary hearing in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Justin Cossel testified that Jackson’s body was determined to have had 16 stab wounds.

After Jackson’s body was found, Sutton was detained and requested an attorney.

Police learned that a relative had seen Sutton walking on Louisville Road and picked him up, at which point Sutton reportedly asked the relative to take him to Warren County Regional Jail, according to court records.