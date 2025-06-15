Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

The following people were indicted June 4 by a Warren County grand jury:

J’Kendrick J. Agee, 43, Niagara, New York, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, speeding; transfer bond.

Katerin Roxana Alfaro, 23, 5371 Carl Jordan Road, Oakland, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $1,000; transfer bond.

Jeffrey David Chandler, 65, 1415 Newton Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, no or expired registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.

Melissa Katherine Fatato, 33, Lebanon, Tennessee, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.

Megan Ashley Gaebler, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.

Alejandro David Garcia Rosello, 21, 349 Audley Ave., #10, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.

Leathan Dewayne Geralds, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond; possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.

James Allen Green Jr., 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.

Montel Renard Harkness, 29, 275 New Towne Drive, two counts of third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to yield right-of-way to funeral procession; transfer bond.

Devin Noir Hudgens, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by minor (victim less than 12 years of age), two counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (victim less than 12 years of age); $25,000 cash bond.

Jordan James Parnell, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest; $10,000 cash bond.

Brandon Scott Shehan, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, careless driving, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.

James B. Short, 39, 1149 College St., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, menacing; transfer bond.

Jamie Marie Smith, 42, 4370 Scottsville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

James Garnet Stout, 48, 1418 Smallhouse Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Bradley James Steenbergen, 39, 270 Double Springs Road, #8, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.

Lafredrick Tate, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.

Jessie Lamonte Wardlow, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.