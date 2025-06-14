Win awarded Fulbright U.S. Student Program Grant Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Shwe Win, a two-time graduate of Western Kentucky University, has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program English Teaching Assistantship (ETA) to Thailand.

A refugee and first-generation graduate, Shwe will serve as a cultural ambassador and English teacher during the upcoming academic year.

Shwe is the daughter of Sa Da and A Ma of Bowling Green and a May 2025 graduate of the Master’s in Public Health program, focusing on global health administration and epidemiology. As a public health undergrad (23), she also served as a WKU Spirit Master, one of the university’s official student ambassadors – a role reserved for student leaders who exemplify WKU’s mission of service, excellence, and engagement.

Shwe joins a 74-year legacy of Hilltoppers who have participated in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government that is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research in more than 160 countries worldwide.

Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected on the basis of academic or professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields. Current students and recent graduates interested in exploring the potential of a Fulbright-funded year abroad should reach out to osd@wku.edu for advising as early as possible.