Several area residents graduate from University of Alabama

Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

By the Daily News

Several area residents were awarded degrees during The University of Alabama’s spring 2025 commencement ceremonies.

They are Jack Eason of Bowling Green, Juris Doctor; Ashley Hammer of Glasgow, Bachelor of Science; Ann Hines of Bowling Green, Juris Doctor; Kara Hutchinson of Alvaton, Master of Arts; Rece Jones of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; and Emily Pedigo of Glasgow, Master of Science.

