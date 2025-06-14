Several area residents graduate from University of Alabama Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Several area residents were awarded degrees during The University of Alabama’s spring 2025 commencement ceremonies.

They are Jack Eason of Bowling Green, Juris Doctor; Ashley Hammer of Glasgow, Bachelor of Science; Ann Hines of Bowling Green, Juris Doctor; Kara Hutchinson of Alvaton, Master of Arts; Rece Jones of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; and Emily Pedigo of Glasgow, Master of Science.