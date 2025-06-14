Deeds Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Aric and Patricia Polston to Jeanie Washer, Lot 132, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $575,000.

NITSUU Investments LLC to Nitsuj Investments LLC, Lot 59, Normal View subdivision, $45,000.

Matthew and Kelly Irvin to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Nashville Road/31-W Bypass, $10,175.

Marlene Cherry to James and Rebecca Simpson, land near Cedar Ridge Road, $270,000.

Betty Ballance to William and Jennifer Ballance, land in deed book 383, page 71, no tax.

Jeffrey Miller to Coastal Construction & Remodeling LLC, Lot 27, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $127,000.

Harris Bros. LLC to Jon and Brittney Willams, Lot 28, Upton Farms subdivision, $321,000.

Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Luis Henrique Pereira Silva and Marcia Silva, Lot 208, Greystone subdivision. $260,000.

Garon and Madison Linhardt to Shanna and Jonathan Whelan, Lot 2, Jimmy and Vickie Smith subdivision, $175,000.

Rushing Properties LLC to Rushing Builders Inc.. Lot 8, South Haven subdivision, $70,000.

Angela Lasley to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Nashville Road/31-W Bypass, $28,500.

Michael Fansler and Jenni Chobot-Fansler to Commonwealth of Kentucky,. land near 31-W Bypass $4,450.

Timothy and Hayley Lonergan to Eric and Abigail Edds, Lot 4-4, Olde Stone subdivision, $925,000.

Pyles Homes LLC to Aric and Patricia Polston, Lot 3, Burr Oaks subdivision, $729,900.

Edward and Nicole Grimes to Engale LLC, 1002 Richpond Road, 1024 Richpond Road and 1366 High St., no tax.

David Alfaro to Edys Garces Horruitnier and Nereyda Boza Nuviola, land near Bowling Green-Richardsville Road, $201,000.

Rebecca Sales and Aaron Russell to Catherine Miawazo and Yvette Nadia, Lot 401, Greystone subdivision, $299,000.

Brandon and C. Pualani Kros, land near Morgantown Road and near Ky. 263, $225,000.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Melanie Watts, Lot 271, Carter Crossings, $419,000.

Rushing Builders Inc. to Mason Akers, Lot 225, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $335,000.

Kenneth and Jeannine Skeen to James and Linda Ausbrooks, Lot 89-1 Westgate View subdivision, no tax.

James and Linda Ausbrooks to Kenneth and Jeannine Skeen, Lot 89-3, Westgate View subdivision, no tax.

David and Laura Southard to John Beard and Helen Griffin, land on Sherwood Drive, $550,000.

Lisa Rowden to Kevin and Emily Williams, Lot 25, Peachtree Downs subdivision, $227,000.

Greg and Mary Jane Owens to Greg and Mary Jane Owens, land near H.E. Johnson Road, no tax.

Burr and Jones LLC to Poplar Grove Homeowners Association, Lots 23 and 28, Polar Grove subdivision, no tax.

Rushing Builders Inc. to Rachel and Paul Andresen, Lot 229, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $303,000.

Big Dog Investments LLC to Ruth Misiuta, Lot 9, revised Countryside Manor subdivision, $145,500.

Sidney Goss Jr. to Melvin Briggs, Lot 212, Springhill subdivision, $195,000.

Charles and Stacey Hickman to Nathan and Morgan Williams, Lot 174, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $735,000.

Morgan and Nathan Williams to Sarah DeGeorge, land on Magnolia Avenue, $430,000.

Michael Boos and Kelly Boos to Christopher and Jamie Pile, Lot 3, minor subdivision plat book 24, page 36, $605,000.

Big Dog Investments LLC to Lian D. Pau, Niang L. Maang, Pau S. Lian and Ngaih Thang, Lot 42, Shawnee Estates, $282,500.

Taylor and Brandon Sekula to Ruby Kelly, Lot 6, C.A. Tygree lots, $221,000.

Burr and Jones LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 49, Poplar Grove subdivision, $89,900.

Dana and Richard Dickson to Carl and Kathryn Oelker, Lot 18, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $480,000.

Kevin and Eugenia LaRue to Jessica Shipley, Lot 27, Plano Acres, $200,000.

Carter Crossings LLC to Thuphangah Homes LLC, Lot 317, Carter Crossings, $73,900.

Revivalist LLC to Curtis Mansfield and Caleb Mansfield, Lot 11, The Estates at Lost River subdivision, $294,000.

Robert Hoyt to Marcus Jacob and Piper Agee, Lot 5. Gaddis Farm, $378,000.

Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Jose Miguel Valdivia Rodriguez and Elisabet Valadez Aranda, Lot D, Westmeade Addition, $90,000.

Ralph Gonzalez and Jennifer Gonzalez to James and Erin Johnson, Lot 2, Bent Creek Farm subdivision, $738,000

J. William and Patricia Reynolds to Carol Cox, Lot 320, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $301,000.

Lauren and John Brewer IV and Ann and John Brewer III to Richard Hampton and Jenean C. Basham-Hampton, Lot 215, Hidden River Estates, $318,000.

Hannah Barahona, Estate of Kelly Neil Lawrence and Patricia Lawrence to Lawrence Investment Properties LLC, land near Holmes Avenue, no tax.

Rita Maxwell, Christie and Keith Morris and Stephanie Tracy to Craig and Krista Hunt, Lots 77, 78 and 79, Ogden Park subdivision, $90,000.

Angela and Doyce Lagrone Jr. and Patricia and Nick Goley to Carolyn and Doyce Lagrone Sr., Lot 2, Plano Place subdivision, no tax.

Spencer and Brooke Cassady to Brett and Samantha Jackson, Lot 15, South Oaks subdivision, $322,000.

Brett and Samantha Jackson to Jeanette Croley, Lot 226, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $314,900.

Dino and Heather Crnkic to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 220, Carter Crossings Unit 3 subdivision, $80,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rafael Pelegrin Rodriguez and Sandra M. Valazquez Serrano, Lot 194, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $319,800.

Olde Stone Development LLC to Derek Clemons, Lot 5-166, Olde Stone subdivision, $75,000.

Pleasant Way Homes LLC to Seth and Emma Neimeier, Lot 6, Pleasant Colony subdivision, $250,000.

Bayram L. Ali and Sonya Kuychieva to Su Lian and Bawi Thlia; and No Mi Van Sui Hnem and Noel Ling, Lot 235, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $349,900.

Westside Ventures LLC to Jason Mills, land in plat book 33, page 4, no tax.

Jeffrey and Kelly Lynn to Nicolas and Emily Goforth, Lot 11, Bent Tree Manor subdivision, $535,800.

Kalin and Steven Guntle to Gillian Allgeier, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 19, page 38, $65,000.

JHB Real Estate LLC to Omar Al Shaikhli and Sunan Safaa Younus, Lot 670, Greystone subdivision, $310,000.

David Mattingly Inc. to Valerie Wilcox, Lot 9, Lee Square subdivision, $247,000.

Diego Felipe Cabrera Fernandez and Angela Ann Cabrera to John and Lauren Brewer, Lot 176, Summit subdivision, $584,900.

JS Property Holdings LLC to Roger Choate II, Lot 1, Thelma Jean Smith subdivision revision, $36,900.

Estate of Malesia Ann Simpkins to Josh Simpkins, Lots 8 and 9, Decker subdivision, $131,800.

Robert and Lisa Hyson to NRI Relocation Inc., Lot 62, South Oaks subdivision, $400,000.

David Faulkenberg and Brian Hunley to Laura Ananette Norrod and Melody L. Farmer, Lots 15-17, Dogwood Village, $302,275.

Robin and Shawn Brewington to Brian Carrillo, Lot 1, Prerost subdivision, $67,577.

Edward and Jenny Rich to Jeffrey and Stephanie Barefoot, land on Three Springs Road, $158,000.

Will Garren and Heidi Garren to Jolene and Gene Knoichek, Lots 1 and 2, plat book 40, page 22, $340,000.

JHB Real Estate LLC to Kyle Stephenson and Savanna Rennirt, Lot 656, Greystone subdivision, $289,000.

Burr and Jones LLC to Block Capital LLC and Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 41, Poplar Grove subdivision, $89,000.

Dylan and Georgia Blevins to Marta Estela Valencia De Cubas, land near Gordon Avenue, $154,000.

Alex and Socorro Alvarado to Jose Osorio, land on Westwood Circle, $135,000.

Jones Properties LLC to Butler Adventures, land on Parkhurst Drive, $25,000.

53 Bowling Green LLC to FW Bowling Green LLC, Lot 4-1 Pascoe Estates, no tax.

Denise Mitchell and John Mitchell to Cynthia Sue Crain, Lot 27, Mount Ayr Square subdivision, $425,000.

Jenny Phillips to Saira Rose Shafi Arjana and Sandra Goff, Lot 114, Richland subdivision, $494,000.

Joshua Bradley to Steven Bell, Lot 174, Countryside Manor subdivision, $199,900.

David and Sheryl Bryson to Esther Tutie Stanley, land on Adams Street, $22,000.

Jeffrey Bledsoe to Huffman Homes LLC, Lot 25, Autumn Grove residential subdivision, $123,500.

Karol and Waquar Ahmed to Michael and Erica Reinganum, Lot 2, Pine Acres, $680,000.

Michael Gann and Lacey Gann to Joseph and Sarahjane Fredrick, Lot 43, McLellan Farms subdivision, $440,000.

Paul and Delphine Kilgus to Kilgus Family Revocable Trust, Lot 5-1, Mount Victor Place Lucian Hays, no tax.

Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC to The Kenneth and Cheryl Parmann Family Trust, 4 Walker Court and 408 Pearl St., $230,000.

Kyle Davenport and Kaleigh Davenport to Ashley Reber, Lot 150, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $732,000.

Joshua Rusk to Teresa Hunt and Jeffrey Hockman, Lot 137, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $782,584.

PYDR LLC to WKU Real Estate Corporation, land on State Street, $150,000.

Brianna and Jonathan Smith to Madison Jewell, Lot 260, Park Hills subdivision, $244,000.

Chad and Kayla Martino to Sui B. Cung and Van L. Zing, Lot 215, the Springfield subdivision, $286,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc. to Ryan Hall, Lot 68, Harmony subdivision, $279,000.

Estate of Garnett Benningfield to Richard and Connie Rice, Lot 266, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $288,200.

Pin Oak Developments LLC to JB Rangel Properties LLC, Lots 53 and 54. Springwater Cove subdivision, $120,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bayram Ali and Sonya Kuychieva, Lot 20, South Park Commons subdivision, $636,130.

Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Kaleigh Davenport, Lot 122, Springwater subdivsion, $384,900.

David and Emily English to Kyle Davenport, Lot 29, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $365,000.

Jacqueline and Benjamin Keltner to Lyndsey and James Thomason, Lot 337, Briarwood subdivision, $415,000.

Lyndsey and James Thomason to Linda S. Keen, Lot 317, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $549,900.

Kenneth and Beverly Childress to Brian Sosa, Lot 1, plat book 46, page 182, $25,000.