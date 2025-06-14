Restaurant inspections Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Restaurant inspections for May 29-June 11, according to the Barren River District Health Department:

Kyoto Diner, 2800 Scottsville Road, 100.

The Olive Garden, 3220 Scottsville Road, 100.

Garcia’s Bar and Grill, 360 E. 8th Ave., 100.

Cafe Italia, 1567 River St., 99.

BRASS Inc., P.O. Box 1941, 100.

Bowling Green Country Club (pavilion), 251 Beech Bend Road, 99.

Bowling Green Country Club (concession), 251 Beech Bend Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature, 96.

Beech Bend Park (Kentucky Rumbler Cafe), 798 Beech Bend Road, follow-up required because there was the presence of rodents, 97.

Beech Bend Park (D.J. Diner), 798 Beech Bend Road, 98.

Beech Bend Hall, 798 Beech Bend Road, 100.

Burger King, 3020 Scottsville Road, 97.

Beech Bend Park (Good Times Grill), 798 Beech Bend Road, 98.

IGA Express Shell, 5281 Scottsville Road. 100.

Bowling Green International Grocery, 2506 Russellville Road, follow-up required because of unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods; food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized; and equipment, food contact surfaces and utensils were not cleaned at proper intervals, 98.

IGA Express Shell, 2447 Russellville Road, 99.

Domino’s Pizza, 650 31-W Bypass, follow-up required because food surfaces were exposed to an imminent health hazard, 96.

Hokkaido Ramen House, 2323 Nashville Road, 100.

Atomic Kitchen, 360 E. 8th, Suite 120, 100.

Crunchy Creations, 2945 Scottsville Road, B-12, 98.

Cinco De Mayo, 149 S. Main St., follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature; and there was no running water available, 92.

Toro, 1760 Scottsville Road, 100.

Mario’s Pizza, 726 Cumberland Trace Road, follow-up required because hand washing sink was not accessible; and TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature, 94.

Blu Bar and Grill, 454 Hub Blvd., follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area, 96.

State Street United Methodist Church, 1101 State St., 100.

Taste of Europe Mobile Food Truck, 367 Lost River Lane, 100.

Parkway Shell Food Mart, 2750 Russellville Road, 97.

Hopkins Center, 460 S. College St., 98.

Taquerria Y Birrerra Jalisco, 2001 Russellville Road, follow-up required because nonchlorine-based sanitizing solution was not used in accordance with label directions; warewash not hitting adequate temperatures for rinse cycle; and container of chemicals was unlabeled and without lid, 90.

Fern Terrace Lodge, 1030 Shive Lane, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized, 94.

– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors.