Local groups hold “No Kings” protest Published 2:58 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

Several hundred protestors participate in the "No Kings" march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Kim Rynerson of Bowling Green dresses in a colonial Boston Tea Party costume as she joins several hundred other protestors in the "No Kings" march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Nicholas Bowl preaches the Gospel and the name of Jesus Christ as several hundred protestors participate in the "No Kings" march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Henry Merritt of Bowling Green takes a turn pinning "the tan on the tyrant" while playing Shelly Glorioso's game as several hundred protestors participate in the "No Kings" march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Bowling Green Police Department officers block traffic to maintain safety as several hundred protestors participate in the "No Kings" march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Several hundred protestors gather to participate in the "No Kings" march through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park along College Street on Saturday, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Several hundred protestors participate in the "No Kings" march through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park along College Street on Saturday, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Several hundred protestors shout "No Kings!" as they participate in the "No Kings" march through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park along College Street on Saturday, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The lawn around the historic Warren County Courthouse served as the starting point for Bowling Green’s “No Kings” march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with a planned military parade in Washington D.C. and the birthday of President Donald Trump.

Cathy Severns, a coordinator for SOKY Indivisible, told the Daily News that the march came about from concerns raised over recent actions from Trump.“We’re speaking directly to the authoritarianism that’s happening,” Severns said.

The march was organized by the group SOKY Indivisible, the other local activist organizations BG Freedom Walkers and the BG Neighbor’s Aid Network, along with the state-level groups Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.

Saturday’s march is the second time SOKY Indivisible has demonstrated this week. The group on Wednesday advocated for the freeing of local 18-year-old Ernesto Manuel-Andres, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel on June 4, despite legal authorization to be in the U.S.

That demonstration saw around 200 people attend at the intersection of Russellville Road and Morgantown Road in Bowling Green. Attendance for the “No Kings” march numbered higher, with some estimates putting the figure at roughly 500, while others went as high as 1,000.

Severns said this represents the largest protest SOKY Indivisible has had yet. Severns said the “authoritarianism” being protested includes concerns over the Trump-supported “Big Beautiful Bill” and Manuel-Adres’ detention.

“This is not one or two people,” she said. “This is a lot of people in our community, and they’re scared.”

Attendees at the courthouse gave chants such as “No Kings” and music was performed, including Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.”

The crowd left the courthouse, marching down College Street past Fountain Square toward Circus Square Park. As the group passed the downtown parking garage, a banner was lowered from the top level that read “we the people are stronger together” and “we the people are indivisible.”

Personnel from the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were present downtown for the march as organizers were able to have College Street and connecting roads closed.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower told the Daily News that his department was on site to assist BGPD with any needs. He said the march obtained a parade permit as required.

“People (are) just showing and sharing their Constitutional rights, freedom of speech,” Hightower said.

Before the march, organizers expressed thanks to local law enforcement for their presence. Hightower credits this to the community as a whole.

“That’s this community,” he said. “We like to support one another and when people are expressing their Constitutional rights in the appropriate way and in a non-violent way, we’ll be there to support and defend that as much as anybody.

“At the end of the day, cooler heads prevailed on a hot day,” he said.

Amanda Miller was one demonstrator. Miller said she was brought to the march due to concerns over a number of issues, including due process, reproductive rights and rights for transgender individuals.

“I do not answer to a king, I answer to a constitution,” she said.