SLIDE SHOW: Local groups hold “No Kings” protest Published 3:32 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

1/30 Swipe or click to see more Several hundred protestors participate in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/30 Swipe or click to see more Kim Rynerson of Bowling Green dresses in a colonial Boston Tea Party costume as she joins several hundred other protestors in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Several hundred protestors participated in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.

