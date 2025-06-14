SLIDE SHOW: Local groups hold “No Kings” protest
Published 3:32 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025
Several hundred protestors participate in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Kim Rynerson of Bowling Green dresses in a colonial Boston Tea Party costume as she joins several hundred other protestors in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.
Nicholas Bowl preaches the Gospel and the name of Jesus Christ as several hundred protestors participate in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.
Henry Merritt of Bowling Green takes a turn pinning “the tan on the tyrant” while playing Shelly Glorioso’s game as several hundred protestors participate in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.
Cathy Severns, a coordinator for SOKY Indivisible, speaks as several hundred protestors gather to participate in the “No Kings” march through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park along College Street on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.
Protestors argue back with Nicholas Bowl as he preaches the Gospel and the name of Jesus Christ as several hundred protestors participate in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.
Protestors yell to drown out the words of Nicholas Bowl as he preaches the Gospel and the name of Jesus Christ while several hundred protestors participate in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.
Protestors stop to shake the hands of Bowling Green Police Department officers blocking traffic as several hundred protestors travel down College Street in the “No Kings” march through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.
A “resist” banner is dropped from the top of the parking structure on College Street as several hundred protestors participate in the “No Kings” march through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
