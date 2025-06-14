SLIDE SHOW: Local groups hold “No Kings” protest

Published 3:32 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/30
Several hundred protestors participate in the “No Kings” march and protest through downtown Bowling Green, Ky., from Fountain Square Park to Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The march, part of a wave of protests that were organized across the United States that aligned with the birthday of President Donald Trump and a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was organized by SOKY Indivisible, along with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, BG Neighbor’s Aid Network and the Kentucky Poor People’s Campaign. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

