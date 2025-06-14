SLIDE SHOW: Aviation Heritage Park hosts annual Hangar Party

Published 7:46 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
Attendees of Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party chat before dinner is served at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Aviation Heritage Park hosted its annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025. The event, which AHP Executive Director Bob Bubnis said was the largest Hangar Party the museum has hosted so far, honored General Joseph Ralston, a Fairview native who became the most senior-ranking airman from the state of Kentucky during his 37 years of service and earned the positions of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Vice Chair to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as other local veterans and military members.

