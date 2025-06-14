SLIDE SHOW: Aviation Heritage Park hosts annual Hangar Party
Published 7:46 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025
1/15
Swipe or click to see more
Attendees of Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party chat before dinner is served at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/15
Swipe or click to see more
General Joseph Ralston, a Fairview native who became the most senior-ranking airman from the state of Kentucky during his 37 years of service and earned the positions of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Vice Chair to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/15
Swipe or click to see more
Traci Kinney, dressed as an airline mechanic, helps her friends Fitz and Maggie Shelton of Bowling Green tell the history of their 1947 Taylorcraft Auster aerial observation post plane that they bought in Canada in 2022 to visitors during Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/15
Swipe or click to see more
Visitors check out some of the vintage and modern aircraft on display at Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/15
Swipe or click to see more
Aviation Heritage Park hosts its annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/15
Swipe or click to see more
Veterans value as Civil Air Patrol cadets present the colors for the National Anthem during Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/15
Swipe or click to see more
Houston Bull, 5, of Bowling Green checks out the drivers’ seat of the Mission BBQ truck during Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/15
Swipe or click to see more
Visitors check out a 2022 Spa Panther LS owned by Myron Callaham during Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/15
Swipe or click to see more
Aviation Heritage Park Board Member Bob Pitchford speaks during AHP’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/15
Swipe or click to see more
Aviation Heritage Park Executive Director Bob Bubnis speaks during AHP’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/15
Swipe or click to see more
Civil Air Patrol cadets present the colors for the National Anthem during Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/15
Swipe or click to see more
Aviation Heritage Park Board Member Bob Pitchford shakes the hand of General Joseph Ralston, a Fairview native who became the most senior-ranking airman from the state of Kentucky during his 37 years of service and earned the positions of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Vice Chair to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as he invites him to speak during AHP’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
13/15
Swipe or click to see more
General Joseph Ralston, a Fairview native who became the most senior-ranking airman from the state of Kentucky during his 37 years of service and earned the positions of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Vice Chair to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
14/15
Swipe or click to see more
White Squirrel Brewery bartenders serve beer to customers during Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
15/15
Swipe or click to see more
Visitors check out a 2002 Vans RV-6 owned by Stephen Stahl of Bowling Green during Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Aviation Heritage Park hosted its annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025. The event, which AHP Executive Director Bob Bubnis said was the largest Hangar Party the museum has hosted so far, honored General Joseph Ralston, a Fairview native who became the most senior-ranking airman from the state of Kentucky during his 37 years of service and earned the positions of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Vice Chair to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as other local veterans and military members.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace