SLIDE SHOW: Aviation Heritage Park hosts annual Hangar Party

12/15 Swipe or click to see more

Aviation Heritage Park Board Member Bob Pitchford shakes the hand of General Joseph Ralston, a Fairview native who became the most senior-ranking airman from the state of Kentucky during his 37 years of service and earned the positions of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Vice Chair to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as he invites him to speak during AHP’s annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Saturday evening, June 14, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS