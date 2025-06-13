Published 11:58 am Friday, June 13, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held in Bowling Green, Kentucky at a later date for Lillian Dee Hudson, age 90, who passed away Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Ms. Hudson was a native of Marsland, Nebraska and moved to Bowling Green, KY in the 60’s. She was the owner of the Pink Chiffon Hair Salon and later changed the name to The Hair-em. She enjoyed flower gardening, reading, painting, playing the piano, and baking everyone’s favorite lemon Christmas cookies. After retiring to Louisiana in 2019, she also enjoyed watching television with the family Labrador Retriever, Ernie.

Survivors include her daughter, Lily Ann Hume Andres (Randy); granddaughter, Rebecca Theriot (Thomas); great grandson, Blake Theriot; several adored nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and a special great-great niece, Makayla Eleson.

She is preceded in death by a son, Michael Cooper; her mother, Gertrude Bouck Hume; her father, Harry Hume; and four sisters, Gwen Knapp (Keith), Edna Clark (Pete), Orpha Davis (Buddie), and Shirley Hume.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, LA (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.