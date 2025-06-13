SLIDE SHOW: City hosts graduation ceremony for largest cohort of Academy for New Americans
Published 2:42 pm Friday, June 13, 2025
Claude Ruhereshwa smiles as he stands beside Mayor Todd Alcott, Bowling Green City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Dana Beasley Brown and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower to receive his certificate of achievement as he and other participants of the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans graduate from the program at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Armando Aviles chuckles as he speaks with family members and other graduates of seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans as he and around 30 participants graduate from the program at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Refuge BG Executive Director Daniel Tarnagda speaks at the City of Bowling Green’s graduation ceremony for the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Mayor Todd Alcott speaks at the City of Bowling Green’s graduation ceremony for the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The City of Bowling Green hosts a graduation ceremony for the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
City of Bowling Green Director of Neighborhood and Community Services Brent Childers Refuge speaks at the City’s graduation ceremony for the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
City of Bowling Green Community and Engagement Division Manager Leyda Becker speaks at the City’s graduation ceremony for the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Agneszen Ciang smiles as she stands beside Mayor Todd Alcott, Bowling Green City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Dana Beasley Brown and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower to receive her certificate of achievement as she and other participants of the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans graduate from the program at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Emmanuel Ramirez shakes the hands of Mayor Todd Alcott, Bowling Green City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Dana Beasley Brown and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower as he receives his certificate of achievement while graduating from the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Cing Sian Lian shakes the hand of Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower as she receives her certificate of achievement as she and other participants of the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans graduate from the program at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Asumani Mubandja stands beside Mayor Todd Alcott, Bowling Green City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Dana Beasley Brown and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower to receive his certificate of achievement as he and other participants of the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans graduate from the program at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin visits with members of the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans during their graduation ceremony from the program at the Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
