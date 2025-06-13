SLIDE SHOW: City hosts graduation ceremony for largest cohort of Academy for New Americans

Published 2:42 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Claude Ruhereshwa smiles as he stands beside Mayor Todd Alcott, Bowling Green City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Dana Beasley Brown and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower to receive his certificate of achievement as he and other participants of the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans graduate from the program at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The City of Bowling Green hosts a graduation ceremony for the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date.

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

