SLIDE SHOW: City hosts graduation ceremony for largest cohort of Academy for New Americans

Claude Ruhereshwa smiles as he stands beside Mayor Todd Alcott, Bowling Green City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Dana Beasley Brown and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower to receive his certificate of achievement as he and other participants of the seventh cohort of the Academy for New Americans graduate from the program at Sloan Convention Center on Friday, June 13, 2025. Thirty participants representing over a dozen different countries and ethnicities graduated from the program, making it the largest graduating class to date. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS