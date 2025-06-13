Registration now open for 46th Med Center Health 10K Published 12:21 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Henry Pepper (319) and Jacob Young (446), both of Bowling Green, sprint to the finish line at the 2024 Med Center Health 10K Classic. (Joe Imel/Daily News) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Hundreds of runners of all ages took part in the Med Center Health 10K Classic Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Western Kentucky University. This year's event, which includes a 5K Run/Walk, 10K Wheelchair Race, 10K Classic and Children’s Classic, will be Sept. 20 at the Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/Daily News

The Med Center Health 10K Classic is a tradition that has been a part of the Bowling Green community for several decades.

And although this year’s race is not scheduled until Sept. 20, registration is now underway for anyone who would like to dust off those running shoes and start training.

“It’s an event that we encourage the entire family to be a part of, with activities for both adults and children,” said Sarah Widener, health and wellness director for Med Center Health.

This year, a new race route that will highlight even more of the city is being unveiled, beginning and ending at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The new location also means that the courses for all of the events have changed.

Widener said the event is special to the community because “it’s truly a tradition in its 46th year.”

There are several options for participants of all ages and skill levels, including the Children’s Classic for ages 5-10, the 5K Run/Walk, 10K Classic and 10K Wheelchair Race.

Widener said that she anticipates this year’s race to be as big or even bigger than last year’s, with more than 900 registered for all events.

“If someone is seeking motivation to start exercising regularly, training for the race is a great place to start with a goal in mind,” Widener said in a news release. “The 10K can be a new tradition that someone looks forward to annually. We know there are a lot of people that enjoy walking but not running. We encourage walkers to sign up for the 5K or 10K, depending on their fitness level.”

All participants will receive a pre-race and post-race snack ticket and can pick up their race day packet on the day of the race inside the lobby near the front entrance of the ballpark.

To register and for more information, visit mch10k.com. Register by July 31 for a discounted registration fee and a chance to win one of two early bird drawings.

Online registration closes on Sept. 17, but late registration will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Health and Fitness Expo and Pasta Party and from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. on race day.

The Health and Fitness Expo and Pasta Party will take place at The Medical Center-WKU Sciences Complex. Race participants are invited to enjoy pasta, a fresh garden salad, bread, dessert and a beverage for free when they present their race number at the door. Additional tickets can be purchased.

For those who have physical limitations that make it difficult to participate in one of the races, Widener said there are many volunteer opportunities available.