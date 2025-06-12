Lady Tops’ Cline wins CUSA Spirit of Service Award Published 4:16 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

For the third consecutive year, Western Kentucky women’s golfer Averi Cline was recognized as the recipient of the Conference USA Spring Spirit of Service Award.

The award honors student-athletes with significant community service endeavors, good academic standing and participation in their sport.

Cline led all WKU student-athletes with 203 community service hours this past year. Her portfolio includes 74 hours to Crosslands Kids Ministry, 50 hours to Curbside Ministries and 26 hours to Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also serves as a mentor to local elementary school students, where her consistency and compassion have made her a positive role model. In addition to her volunteerism, she is a dedicated member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, where she coordinates service initiatives across all sports.

A native of Suwanee, Georgia, Cline holds a 3.94 GPA in psychology. She played in all 32 rounds for the Lady Toppers this season and earned All-CUSA second team. She once again earned CUSA All-Academic honors.