Lady Toppers add Tulsa transfer Ademuwagun Published 4:47 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Western Kentucky’s women’s basketball program has announced the signing of Tobi Ademuwagun. ‘

Ademuwagun is a 5-foot-9 guard from Katy, Texas. She is a transfer and will be an incoming redshirt sophomore.

Ademuwagun spent one season on the Tulsa roster in 2024-25 and one season at Penn University in 2023-24. She played high school basketball at Jordan High School. As a senior, Ademuwagun earned All-State and All-District honors. She was named her team’s Offensive MVP after averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.

She also played for The Hoop Society, Cy-Fair Premier and Team Spaz at the club level.