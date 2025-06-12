Hilltoppers sign Charlotte transfer Ali Published 4:34 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Western Kentucky’s football program announced the signing of defensive back Al-Ma’hi Ali on Thursday.

Ali spent the previous two seasons at Charlotte, where he appeared in 18 total games. He totaled 73 tackles, one tackle for loss, a pair of interceptions, 11 passes defended and two forced fumbles. In his final season with the program in 2024, he started all 12 games with 51 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, nine passes defended and a forced fumble.

He spent one season at Saint Francis, where he played in 10 games with 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups and two blocked kicks.

Ali prepped at Saint Frances Academy, where he was considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.