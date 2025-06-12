Hot Rods drop 8-7 road decision to Dash Published 9:42 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Adrian Santana and Emilien Pitre both drove in two RBIs while Gary Gill Hill tossed five innings and allowed only one run, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods fell short in an 8-7 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash in South Atlantic League action Thursday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods (31-28) plated the first run of the game in the top of the third inning against Dash starting pitcher Tanner McDougal. With two outs, Santana and Aidan Smith singled, putting runners on the corners. Smith stole second and Santana came home to score on a throwing error from Wilbur Sanchez, making it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead.

Winston-Salem (23-37) responded in the bottom of the fourth against Gill Hill. Jackson Appel led off with a walk and advanced to second on an Alec Makarewicz base hit. Matt Hogan singled to right, plating Appel, tying the game at 1-1.

Bowling Green regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning with McDougal still on the mound. Daniel Vellojin led off with a double, Blake Robertson walked and Carlos Colmenarez singled to load the bases. Santana lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Vellojin, giving Bowling a 2-1 lead.

Five runs came in to score for Winston-Salem in the bottom of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Chris Villaman. Appel collected an RBI single, Terrell Tatum had a three-RBI double and Sam Antonacci brought in the last run with a base hit, making it a 6-2 lead for the Dash.

The Hot Rods responded with five runs of their own in the top of the seventh against Dash reliever Morris Austin. Santana, Smith and Pitre strung together three consecutive RBI hits, and Ryan Cermak brought in the final run of the inning with a run-scoring fielder’s choice, regaining the lead for Bowling Green, 7-6.

The Dash dominated the final two innings of the game, getting a game-tying home run from Sammy Zavala in the eighth, and a walk-off homer from Braden Montgomery in the ninth, giving Winston-Salem an 8-7 win.

Dylan Cumming (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, tossing two scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout. Garrett Gainey (0-3) was given the loss, allowing one run on one hit while recording one out in the ninth.

The Hot Rods and Dash will play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Hayden Snelsire (2-2, 2.81) to the mound against Winston-Salem lefty Lucas Gordon (1-6, 3.45).