Alice Jewell Hays (Moore)

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Alice Hays, 93 , of Bowling Green, Ky. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 4, 2025 at the Cal Turner Medical Center in Scottsville. Alice, one of nine children, was born on October 10, 1931 in Center Point, Ky to Clyde and Robbie Moore. She was the loving wife of Kenneth Hays who preceded her in death in 1983. Known as ‘Granny’ to all, she is survived by a brother Follis Moore, seven children, Sandy Dorsey, Vicki Rider (David), Michael Hays (Debbie), Donna Kendall (Dale), Shelby Hays, Dean Hays (Beth), and Sheila Scott (Tony), thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

Alice was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She served her community in various ways but was best known for the loving care she gave in childcare for many of the area children. She was also known as the plant whisperer who had the ability to breathe life into any plant or flower. Her cooking prowess was well known to all who might have stopped at her home and who were not permitted to leave until they had tested her latest fare. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Bowling Green which encouraged women to “get the best out of life and grow old in a playful manner”. Alice, inspired by that concept, followed that principle to a T.

Funeral service will be Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 12:00 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bowling Green Gardens.

“Strength and honor are her clothing, she shall rejoice in time to come.” Proverbs 31:25