Published 3:50 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Sharon Faye Miller Pierce Cantrell, 81, of Bowling Green, passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Detroit, MI native was the daughter of the late Leoma Belcher Miller and Emmett Earl Miller.

Mrs. Cantrell worked as a Senior Department Administrator at Western Kentucky University. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, where she was active in the YES Group and devoted to her Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class. She was also a member of United Women in Faith and the Democratic Women’s Club, where she previously held an office position.

She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Annie, and found joy in sewing and gardening. She dedicated her time to charitable work with the YES Group, United Women in Faith at Broadway United Methodist Church, and the Democratic Women’s Club.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Leon Cantrell; son, Kenneth Kirk Pierce (Pamela); daughter, Leah Denize Crutcher; four grandchildren, Jeremy Pierce, Kimberly Cochran (Cameron), Le Land Carol Cantrell (Dalton), Ethan Leon Waddell; two great-grandsons, Carson and Owen Cochran; two stepchildren, Ryan Christopher Cantrell and Adrienne Cantrell.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, KY. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.