Trial nears for twins charged in deadly shooting Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Malik Jones 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Malcolm Jones

The trial for two twin brothers charged in connection with a fatal 2023 shooting at The Muse apartment complex remains on schedule for next month.

Malik Jones and Malcolm Jones, both 32, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court, where their attorneys said they were preparing for a trial currently scheduled for July 8.

Malik Jones is charged with murder in connection with the death of Ayanna Morgan, 21, who was shot July 23, 2023, in the parking lot of the Russellville Road apartment complex.

Email newsletter signup

Malcolm Jones is charged with complicity to murder, and both men are charged with tampering with physical evidence.

At Tuesday’s pretrial conference, Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller said he was aware that an expert witness had been retained on behalf of Malik Jones by his attorney, Jill Elkind of the Department of Public Advocacy.

Miller said he had not seen a report from the expert, an issue of concern with a trial a month away.

Elkind said Tuesday that she would contact the expert that day to ask about the report’s status.

Warren Circuit Judge John Grise urged Elkind to take action, with the judge saying his options are to either allow the expert’s testimony at trial, exclude it or continue the trial altogether.

“It is something that needs to be addressed urgently if you want the expert’s testimony to be presented at the trial on July 8,” Grise said in court Tuesday.

Malik and Malcolm Jones were also ordered to return to court July 2 for the judge to hear any pretrial motions that may be filed.

Malcolm Jones’ attorney, Wesley Milliken, said he anticipated filing at least one motion this week.

A third co-defendant, Kobee Lancaster, saw the postponement of his trial.

Lancaster, 26, was charged with second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of complicity to tampering with physical evidence, two counts of second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension and a count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Miller said in court that he anticipated moving for the second-degree assault count to be dismissed, and that the remaining counts against Lancaster concern events related to the shooting but which took place at a different scene.

The Bowling Green Police Department investigated Morgan’s death.

Details have emerged in court filings that Morgan, who lived at the apartment complex, confronted Malik Jones and others in his group in the parking lot with a handgun after words had been exchanged.

Malik Jones is said by authorities to have punched Morgan several times, with Malcolm Jones joining in on the assault.

Police determined that Morgan was shot with the gun that she had brought to the incident, and that Malik Jones fired the fatal shot.

Lancaster drove the brothers and another person from the scene, and most of the charges against him concern actions he was alleged to have taken after leaving The Muse.

Elkind has argued that Malik Jones was acting in self-defense at the time of the altercation and moved to have the murder case against him dismissed, but Grise denied that motion in a ruling last year.