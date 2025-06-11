Latest ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ a solid remake Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

With the success of live-action adaptations from animated films by Disney – including the current box office champ and one of the better remakes, “Lilo and Stitch” – it was only a matter of time before other studios took the same route.

So here we are with “How to Train Your Dragon,” a nearly shot-for-shot, live-action recreation of the 2010 beloved animated film. With the original director Dean DeBlois at the helm, this is a solid adaptation that once again draws its strength from an impressive visual presentation.

“Dragon” tells the story of Hiccup (Mason Thames), a teenage Viking boy living on an island named Berk, longing to join his father Stoick (Gerard Butler reprising the role he voiced in the original) in becoming a great dragon hunter.

Hiccup is kind of an outcast, and we soon learn he doesn’t really have the demeanor to be a dragon slayer. When he comes face to face with an elusive night fury dragon that he names Toothless, Hiccup starts to find his true calling as kind of a dragon-whisperer.

As the bond between boy and dragon strengthens, Hiccup begins to try to figure out a way to convince everyone that humans and dragons can actually co-exist.

The human element of “Dragon” has some surprising emotional depth, thanks to some strong work from the cast. Thames, who burst on the scene in the engaging horror film “The Black Phone,” really conveys the angst of Hiccup well, a solid lead performance that anchors the film.

His chemistry with Butler, who you can tell is having a lot of fun in a role that is really in his wheelhouse, is very believable, making the emotional dynamic between father and son quite effective.

Nico Parker also impresses as Astrid, a fellow teenager who has a promising future as a dragon slayer.

The human element is balanced by a film that once again relies on a strong visual presentation. The CGI created dragons are a sight to see with Toothless really coming to life in a convincing manner. The technology here is flawless as Toothless just becomes a living, (fire) breathing character, one with as much emotional depth as the human cast members.

The original “Dragon” is known for its magnificent flying sequences, and really impressive use of 3-D during those moments. Like that original, this remake is at its best when Hiccup and Toothless are in the air, with DeBlois staging some sequences that need to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

I will concede that “Dragon” might go to the flying sequence well a little too much this time, but it’s hard to be too upset when the film does it so well.

There have been several live action adaptations that have proven it’s really hard to find that magic twice, but “Dragon” has managed to pull it off – a film that is both nostalgic and original.

If you are a fan of the original, this is a must, but it’s the kind of film that can stand on its own and still find a new audience as well.

If You Go

“How to Train Your Dragon”

Starring: Mason Thames, Nico Parker

Directed by: Dean Deblois

Rating: PG for sequences of intense action, and peril

Playing at: Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12, Regal Greenwood Mall Stadium 10, Highland Cinemas (Glasgow)

Grade: B