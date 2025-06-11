Wideman named NCBWA, Perfect Game USA All-American Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Western Kentucky outfielder Ryan Wideman was named to the NCBWA All-American First Team and the Perfect Game USA All-American Third Team, both associations announced earlier this week.

This marks the second consecutive year and the fifth time ever WKU’s had a student-athlete reach NCBWA All-American status. Wideman joins Mason Burns (2024), Jake Sanford (2019), Chad Cregar (2009) and Matt Wilhite (2003). He’s the second Hilltopper to be named a Perfect Game USA All-American, joining Sanford (2019).

The Marietta, Georgia, native was tabbed as the Conference USA Player and Newcomer of the Year following an outstanding season on the diamond, slashing .398 / .466 / .652 with 97 hits, 10 home runs, six triples, 20 doubles, 68 RBIs, 71 runs scored and 45 stolen bases. His 45 stolen bases are the most in a season in program history, while his 97 hits rank third in a season in program history.

The junior finished the season leading CUSA in batting average (.398), hits (97), triples (6), total bases (159) and stolen bases (45). He ranked top five in the league in 12 offensive categories.

The star outfielder was recognized on the All-CUSA First Team and was one of four Hilltoppers selected to the CUSA All-Tournament Team following WKU’s first CUSA title run.

Midway through the season, he was named a Perfect Game USA First Team All-American, a D1Baseball Second Team All-American and he was selected the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List. He also earned CUSA Player of the Week on March 17 after an absurd four-game stretch. He went 11-for-21 (.524) at the plate with a grand slam, five doubles, two triples, 11 RBIs, six runs scored and two stolen bases. He started the week on fire as he hit for the first recorded cycle in program history against Southern Illinois. He finished the night 4-for-6 with a grand slam, a double, a triple, a stolen base and a single-game program record nine RBIs.

Wideman is set to compete in the 2025 MLB Draft Scouting Combine later this month at Chase Field in Phoenix from June 17-21. The 2025 MLB Draft is set to begin on July 13.