WKU athletics posts record-breaking academic year Published 9:50 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Western Kentucky student-athletes completed a record-breaking 2024-25 academic year, highlighted by a school record 3.26 cumulative GPA amongst the 324 student-athletes during the spring semester.

All 14 of WKU’s sport programs have a team cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, with seven sports above a 3.5.

A record 304 student-athletes were named to the 2024 CUSA Commissioner’s Honor Roll (3.0+ GPA), while 86 were selected to the CUSA Commissioner’s Academic Medal (3.75+ GPA).

WKU has continued to achieve high standards in the classroom, earning its highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history (90%) in the latest report released by the NCAA.

A total of 87 student-athletes graduated during the 2024-25 academic year, with 60 student-athletes celebrating their graduation this spring or summer.