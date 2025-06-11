Kentucky Super Preps honors accomplished student-athletes Published 11:14 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/11 Swipe or click to see more Kennedy Gill wins the KRT Control Girls Student-Athlete of the Year award at the eighth annual Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/11 Swipe or click to see more Dane Parsley wins the Toyota of Bowling Green Boys Student-Athlete of the Year award at the eighth annual Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 3/11 Swipe or click to see more John Myers wins the Felts Towing Coach of the Year award at the eighth annual Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 4/11 Swipe or click to see more Brandon Combs wins the Oak Tree Awards Athletic Director of the Year award at the eighth annual Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 5/11 Swipe or click to see more Warren East’s Dane Parsley is recognized as boys’ Student Athlete of the Year on Tuesday, June 10, during the Super Preps event organized by the Daily News and sponsored by Med Center Health. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News) 6/11 Swipe or click to see more Barren County’s Kennedy Gill is recognized as girls’ Student Athlete of the Year on Tuesday, June 10, during the Super Preps event organized by the Daily News and sponsored by Med Center Health. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News) 7/11 Swipe or click to see more D93 Morning Show host Tony Rose (left) speaks with ultra-marathon runner Tyler Kelley on stage at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10, during the Super Preps event organized by the Daily News and sponsored by Med Center Health. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News) 8/11 Swipe or click to see more Tyler Kelley, an ultra-marathon runner and a former student athlete at Warren East High School, speaks to a crowd of student athletes and their friends, families and supporters at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10, during the Super Preps event organized by the Daily News and sponsored by Med Center Health. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News) 9/11 Swipe or click to see more Names of student athletes sit on rows of seats in the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10 for the Super Preps event organized by the Daily News and Med Center Health. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News) 10/11 Swipe or click to see more Student athletes and their friends, families and supporters gather in the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10 for the Super Preps event organized by the Daily News and Med Center Health. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News) 11/11 Swipe or click to see more Student athletes and their friends, families and supporters gather in the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10 for the Super Preps event organized by the Daily News and Med Center Health. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)

An impressive gathering of some of the area’s most accomplished student-athletes was on display Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark for the eighth annual Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony.

The annual event, sponsored by the Daily News and presented by Med Center Health in addition to dozens of sponsoring area businesses, highlights student-athletes from 14 area high schools for their achievements in athletics, academics and community involvement.

Emceed by D93 WDNS radio personality Tony Rose, the Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony welcomed former Warren East standout runner Tyler Kelley as the featured speaker.

Kelley, who recently completed a grueling 200-mile ultramarathon in Memphis, discussed his struggles in recovering from the West Nile virus shortly after high school, his military service and a battle with alcoholism.

A turning point in that struggle came when for Kelley when he leaned into his Christian faith during a drive home from North Carolina.

“Something came over me and I just started bawling,” Kelley said. “I pulled over on the side of the interstate, I lifted my hands up and that point I was like, ‘I surrender. I’m tired of living this life. I’m tired of being that guy that’s not setting a good example.’ I see these people around me doing such good things with their life, and here I am just trying to make it. So from that point – Feb. 26, 2022, I got sober.”

Kelley and his family moved back to Warren County, and shortly after he resumed his running career. Kelley moved straight into ultramarathons, but the jump up to the Viper 300 – his first 200-mile race, complete with tornadoes in the area during the event – tested him at a different level.

“I got through about 21 miles and my legs started cramping, started getting blisters – things that people who are doing 200 miles should be prepared for and I wasn’t,” Kelley said. “So at that point it kind of goes back to that road trip in North Carolina – like at this point, it’s kind of out of my control. I threw my hands up and sat down on a log and I just started praying – how am I going to get through this? But I knew if I allowed God to take over that I would get through it. At that point, I stood back up and started walking – I’m reminding you I still had about 180 miles to go – and walking led to a little bit of jogging. Eventually, we got through the 200.”

About a month later, Kelley won the the Dances With Dirt – Gnaw Bone 50-Mile race on May 17 in Nashville.

In addition to individual winners in each KHSAA-sanctioned sport, the awards ceremony honored a slew of student-athletes with specialty awards and recognized the Coach of the Year and Athletic Director of the Year before revealing the 2022-23 Boys’ and Girls’ Overall Student Athletes of the Year. Each overall winner received a $500 scholarship.

Barren County’s Kennedy Gill won the Girls’ Overall Student Athlete of the Year. Gill played volleyball for the Trojanettes and ranked among the team leaders in assists, digs and kills.

Gill, who plans to attend Murray State to become a veterinary technology, credited Barren County coach Robin McMurtrey, her teammates and family with her success.

“I’m thankful that my coach could see all my hard work, but I’m also thankful that I had her as a mentor and all that she’s done for me and our team,” Gill said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”

Warren East’s Dane Parsley, the Boys’ Overall Student Athlete of the Year, was a true multi-sport standout for the Raiders. Parsley, Warren East’s starting quarterback for four years, also excelled in basketball, baseball and track and field.

Parsley didn’t neglect putting in hard work in the classroom, either.

“Obviously the student part – that’s something I’ve been told my whole life is just focus on the academics and get that taken care of,” Parsley said. “At the end of the day, you’re working for a scholarship whether it be athletically or academically. Working hard in the classroom, it definitely paid off.”

Parsley plans to become a firefighter in Bowling Green with the goal of “saving lives.”

“It takes a village and I’ve definitely got one behind me – friends, family, teachers, coaches, teammates,” Parsley said. “It takes everyone. You can’t just do it by yourself.”

Barren County football coach John Myers was named the Coach of the Year.

In Myers’ first season as the Trojans’ head coach. he led the program to unprecedented heights with a 10-3 season and berth in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs. Barren County started 6-0 and finished the regular season 8-2 – improving its win total by three games from the previous season.

The Trojans opened the postseason with a 21-14 win at Henderson County to earn the second playoff win in school history – the first since 1992. The following week Barren County avenged a regular season loss to district rival North Hardin to earn the school’s first trip to a regional final.

Warren East’s Brandon Combs was named the Athletic Director of the Year.

Under Combs’ guidance, Warren East continued to reach new heights with success in individual and team sports.

In the past year, Warren East’s accolades include region runner-up finishes for volleyball, girls’ cross country, baseball and softball. Softball and volleyball earned district titles, along with girls’ soccer.

The Lady Raiders’ track and field team had state-runner up finishes in both the high jump and the discus with football, boys’ basketball and several other sports also enjoying solid seasons.

SUPER PREPS

Baseball – Brenden Bratcher, Warren East

Basketball (Boys’) – Samson Hightower, Logan County

Basketball (Girls’) – Maddie Davenport, Bowling Green

Cheerleading – Lilly Reed, Warren East

Football – Parker Fields, Bowling Green

Golf (Boys’) – Brady Patterson, South Warren

Golf (Girls’) – Ella Anderson, Allen County-Scottsville

Soccer (Boys’) – Ryan Wolfe, Allen County-Scottsville

Softball – Caroline Sharber, Bowling Green

Tennis (Boys’) – Brayden Johnson, Edmonson County

Tennis (Girls’) – Lily Glass, Butler County

Track & Field (Boys’) – JayRon Jefferson, Logan County

Track & Field (Girls’) – Josephine Nishobora, Warren Central

Volleyball – Avery Jones, South Warren

Cross Country (Boys’) – Tyler Brooks, Edmonson County

Cross Country (Girls’) – Stella Miner, Bowling Green

Swimming (Boys’) – Brian Bosse, South Warren

Swimming (Girls’) – Allie Payne, Barren County

Bowling (Boys’) – Carter Smith, Bowling Green

Bowling (Girls’) – Addyson Stolneck, South Warren

Archery (Boys’) – Grayson Beard, Russellville

Archery (Girls’) – Kylah Depp, Foundation Christian

Dance – Katie Thomas, Franklin-Simpson

Lacrosse (Boys’) – Christian Oller, Greenwood

Lacrosse (Girls’) – Lilia Compton, South Warren

Wrestling (Boys’) – Hudson Smith, Greenwood

Wrestling (Girls’) – Elizabeth Ward, South Warren

E Sports – John Gathright, Bowling Green

Bass Fishing – Morgan Hunter, Franklin-Simpson

Heart & Desire Award – Matthew Estes, Barren County

Extra Mile Award – Andrew Champion, Greenwood

Comeback Player – Abigail Byrd, Greenwood

Sportsmanship – Ben Coates, Franklin-Simpson

Academic Achievement – Addison Browning, Edmonson County

Community Excellence – Kasan Peters, Glasgow

Overall Boys’ Student-Athlete of the Year – Dane Parsley, Warren East

Overall Girls’ Student-Athlete of the Year – Kennedy Gill, Barren County

Coach of the Year – John Myers, Barren County

Athletic Director of the Year – Brandon Combs, Warren East