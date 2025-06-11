Linda Booth (Ray)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Linda Lea Ray Booth, 85, passed away on June 9, 2025 at Christian Health Care in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was born in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Douglas Wyatt Ray and Eva Ellis Ray. She was preceded in death by her late husband B.J. Booth to whom she was married for 56 years and her son, Mark Booth. She was a faithful member and actively participated in many of the ministries of Christ United Methodist Church until failing health prevented her from service.

Linda is survived by three children, Tim Booth (Patty), Sue Ellen Jent (Mike), and Doug Booth; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Foley (Eddie), Samuel Booth, Mark Booth (Emily), Robert Booth (Katie), Robin Hume (James), Amanda Jones (Allen), and Taylor Ray Booth; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels. A private graveside service is planned.