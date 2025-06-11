SLIDE SHOW: Over 200 demonstrators protest ICE arrest of local teen
Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Claudia Hanes of Bowling Green joins over 200 demonstrators at the intersection of Russellville and Morgantown Roads on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in shouting chants in protest of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seizing and detaining Bowling Green local teenager Ernesto Manuel-Andres last Wednesday despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status.
Over 200 demonstrators gathered with SOKY Indivisible members at the intersection of Russellville and Morgantown Roads on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, to protest the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seizing and detaining Bowling Green local teenager Ernesto Manuel-Andres last Wednesday despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status.
