SLIDE SHOW: Over 200 demonstrators protest ICE arrest of local teen

Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/20
Over 200 demonstrators gather with SOKY Indivisible members at the intersection of Russellville and Morgantown Roads on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, to protest the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seizing and detaining Bowling Green local teenager Ernesto Manuel-Andres last Wednesday despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Over 200 demonstrators gathered with SOKY Indivisible members at the intersection of Russellville and Morgantown Roads on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, to protest the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seizing and detaining Bowling Green local teenager Ernesto Manuel-Andres last Wednesday despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status.

