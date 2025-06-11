SLIDE SHOW: Over 200 demonstrators protest ICE arrest of local teen

3/20 Swipe or click to see more

Claudia Hanes of Bowling Green joins over 200 demonstrators at the intersection of Russellville and Morgantown Roads on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in shouting chants in protest of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seizing and detaining Bowling Green local teenager Ernesto Manuel-Andres last Wednesday despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS