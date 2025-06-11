Building permits
Bowling Green
Leonard Bailey, 288 Cumberland Trace Road, Unit 101, one non-illuminated attached pole sign.
Twelve Stone Health Partners, 843 Fairview Ave., one new attached illuminated sign.
Pyles Homes LLC, 159 Wedge Court, Lot 14-11, residential building, $800,000.
Scott & Ritter, 1612 Madison St. (Frank Waters), demolition of single-family residence, $1,855.
Infinity Pipeline Inc., 188 Infinity Way, new commercial building (tractor shed), $70,000.
Greg Gary Trucking, 228 Old Morgantown Road, demolition of single-family residence, $6,500.
Signature Signs, 454 Technology Way (Southern Coil Solutions), one new attached, illuminated sign.
Elite Builders, 5165 Scottsville Road (Greenwood Baptist Church), add/alter commercial building, $600,000.
Maxus Construction, 750 Lovers Lane, site work, $1,021,630.
Signs Express, 1000 Wilkinson Trace (Adapt for Life), two new signs.
Mike Measel Inc., 150 Orange Court (Nick Patel), Suite A, alter commercial interior (grocery store), $525,000.
Mike Measel Inc., 150 Orange Court (Nick Patel), Suite B, alter commercial interior (nail salon), $350,000.
Mike Measel Inc., 150 Orange Court (Nick Patel), Suite C, alter commercial interior (restaurant), $725,000.
Signs Express, 330 U.S. 31-W Bypass, three new signs.
Signature Signs, 1322 U.S. 31-S Bypass (Amvets Post 130), two attached and illuminated sign alterations.
Michael Gardner, 711 Newman Way, gazebo, $2,000.
Sunbelt Construction, 1347 Ky. 185 (Warren County Sheriff Office), alter commercial interior (phase 2), $1.
Johnny Logan, 2426 Ken Bale Blvd., handicap ramp on mobile home, $300.