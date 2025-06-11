Building permits Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Bowling Green

Leonard Bailey, 288 Cumberland Trace Road, Unit 101, one non-illuminated attached pole sign.

Twelve Stone Health Partners, 843 Fairview Ave., one new attached illuminated sign.

Pyles Homes LLC, 159 Wedge Court, Lot 14-11, residential building, $800,000.

Scott & Ritter, 1612 Madison St. (Frank Waters), demolition of single-family residence, $1,855.

Infinity Pipeline Inc., 188 Infinity Way, new commercial building (tractor shed), $70,000.

Greg Gary Trucking, 228 Old Morgantown Road, demolition of single-family residence, $6,500.

Signature Signs, 454 Technology Way (Southern Coil Solutions), one new attached, illuminated sign.

Elite Builders, 5165 Scottsville Road (Greenwood Baptist Church), add/alter commercial building, $600,000.

Maxus Construction, 750 Lovers Lane, site work, $1,021,630.

Signs Express, 1000 Wilkinson Trace (Adapt for Life), two new signs.

Mike Measel Inc., 150 Orange Court (Nick Patel), Suite A, alter commercial interior (grocery store), $525,000.

Mike Measel Inc., 150 Orange Court (Nick Patel), Suite B, alter commercial interior (nail salon), $350,000.

Mike Measel Inc., 150 Orange Court (Nick Patel), Suite C, alter commercial interior (restaurant), $725,000.

Signs Express, 330 U.S. 31-W Bypass, three new signs.

Signature Signs, 1322 U.S. 31-S Bypass (Amvets Post 130), two attached and illuminated sign alterations.

Michael Gardner, 711 Newman Way, gazebo, $2,000.

Sunbelt Construction, 1347 Ky. 185 (Warren County Sheriff Office), alter commercial interior (phase 2), $1.

Johnny Logan, 2426 Ken Bale Blvd., handicap ramp on mobile home, $300.