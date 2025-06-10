Dash hit four homers in 4-2 win over Hot Rods Published 10:59 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods struggled to fight back after a three-run first inning for the Winston-Salem Dash, leading to a 4-2 loss in a South Atlantic League series opener on Tuesday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Winston-Salem (22-36) started the scoring in the bottom of the first against Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson. Sam Antonacci, Jeral Perez and Braden Montgomery led off the game with three consecutive homers, giving the Dash a 3-0 lead.

The Dash added onto their lead in the bottom of the sixth with Johnson still on the hill. With two outs, Sammy Zavala blasted a solo homer to right, improving the Winston-Salem lead to 4-0.

Bowling Green (30-27) responded with a run in the top of the seventh inning against Winston-Salem reliever Jake Peppers. Noah Myers collected a one-out single and advanced to second on a groundout from Daniel Vellojin. Jhon Diaz singled to center, scoring Myers, making it a 4-1 game.

Another run came in to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the eighth inning against Dash reliever Connery Peters. Adrian Santana worked a one-out walk and Aidan Smith singled. Emilien Pitre grounded into a fielder’s choice, putting runners on the corners. Mac Horvath also grounded into a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error by Perez allowed Santana to score, making it a 4-2 game.

Winston-Salem reliever Jack Fox entered in the ninth, shutting down the Bowling Green offense, ending the game with a 4-2 Dash victory.

Jake Bockenstedt (2-5) picked up his second win of the season, tossing six scoreless innings, walking two and striking out six batters. Johnson (3-4) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on eight hits while striking out three. Fox earned his second save, hurling a perfect frame.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Garrett Edwards (4-2, 2.68) against Winston-Salem lefty Christian Oppor (0-2, 8.10).