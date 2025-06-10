Published 10:23 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Bobby Gene Williams, age 86, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday June 5, 2025 at his Residence in Bowling Green.

He was born in Sonora to Hezzie Sr.and Nova Williams and was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Shirley Ann Parrett Williams, parents and a son, David Richard Williams, two brothers, Hezzie Williams Jr., Mitchel Williams, two sisters, Margaret Laymance and Dorothy Pierce.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Joe) Imel of Bowling Green, KY, son, Mark Williams of West Hollywood, CA, grandson, Zachary (Gabriella) Imel of Washington, DC, brother-in-law, Coy Pierce, Jr. and friend of the family, Ron Baker of Clearwater, FL

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday June 17, 2025 11:00 a.m. (EDT) at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, KY with Rev. Jimmy Fulkerson officiating. Burial will be held at the White Mills Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday June 16, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (EDT) and Tuesday, June 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (EDT) at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to WJCR Christian Radio in Bobby’s name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.manakeefuneralhome.com

When you think of service in Hardin County, Bobby Williams’ name comes to mind. He made service to his family, his community and others a priority all of his life.

Bobby was born in Sonora, Ky., and spent the majority of his life in White Mills. He was best known as a family man, a teacher, a coach, and later in life, a politician who always put Hardin County first.

He and his devoted wife, Shirley, made their home on the hill for 53 years when Shirley lost her battle with dementia in 2014.

In 1956, Bobby graduated from Lynnvale High School and enrolled at Western Kentucky State College, where he graduated in 1961 with a double major in biology and agriculture. Bobby earned his master’s degree in 1968 and his Rank 1 in 1971, both from WKU.

Bobby taught in the Hardin County School District for thirty-one years, twenty-eight of which were at West Hardin High School. Prior to WHHS, he taught at Lynnvale High School, Howevalley High School and Western Elementary. When WHHS opened in 1961, Bobby was one of the first teachers, and remained at WHHS until they closed in 1990. After retiring from full-time teaching, he substituted for another 17 years, for a total of 48 years with the Hardin County School District. He taught three generations of some Hardin County families.

While at West Hardin, he coached several sports, the longest being 18 years as the cross-county coach. He coached two teams that won consecutive state championships in 1973 and 1974. Along with coaching cross-country, he coached the boys’ freshman and junior varsity basketball teams, baseball, boys’ and girls’ track and the girls’ cross-country team.

He served as athletic director for 10 years at West Hardin. Bobby enjoyed refereeing basketball for 22 years for the KHSAA’s 5th region. In 2001 he was inducted into the 5th Region KHSAA’s Athletic Directors Hall of Fame and in 2005, he was inducted into the 5th Region Basketball Referee Hall Of Fame. Most recently he was inducted into the inaugural class of the West Hardin Hardin High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2024.

After retiring from teaching in 1990, Bobby was elected Hardin County District 3 Magistrate where he served constituents for 13 years. During his time as magistrate, he served on many committees and was on the board of the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to his radio and we all know he had the “gift of gab” and would talk sports and politics with anyone.